CLINTON A. LEWIS Jr. TO JOIN TARGAN's BOARD OF DIRECTORS

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TARGAN Inc., a biotechnology systems company transforming animal protein production by bringing individualized care technologies to the poultry, swine, and aquaculture markets, announces the appointment of Mr. Clinton A. Lewis, Jr. to its board of directors.

TARGAN INC.

TARGAN, a biotechnology systems company announces the appointment of Mr. Clinton A. Lewis, Jr. to its Board of Directors

Clinton A. Lewis, Jr., has over 30 years of commercial, general management and senior leadership experience across the life sciences, pharmaceutical, veterinary and agribusiness sectors. Mr. Lewis currently serves as the Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board of Directors for AgroFresh (Nasdaq: AGFS) an agribusiness leader in the post-harvest fresh fruit and produce sector.

"We are honored and thrilled to have Mr. Lewis join our Board of Directors. We look forward to the great impact of his extensive strategic executive leadership as TARGAN continues to grow leading-edge technologies and systems to advance animal health and sustainability for animal protein production." said Ramin Karimpour, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of TARGAN. "Clint is a compassionate visionary with a great track record of success in development of successful strategies for global animal health initiatives and businesses."

Karimpour added that "Mr. Lewis' strategic vison and depth of knowledge will be critical in directing TARGAN's initiatives to create incremental value for the company, its customers, and investors."

Clint Lewis stated, "Automation across the production animal sector will continue to play a critical role in advancing animal health, food safety, address ongoing labor challenges and improve producers' efficiency and profitability." He further added "Having seen the technical capabilities of TARGAN and the top talent they have assembled, I am honored to join the Board and contribute to their ongoing journey."

Prior to his current role, Mr. Lewis served in a series of senior executive roles at Zoetis, the global leader in the animal health industry including Executive Vice President and Group President responsible for international operations, commercial development, global genetics and aquaculture from 2018 to 2019, President of International Operations from 2015 to 2018 and as President of U.S. Operations from 2013 to 2015.

Prior to the formation of Zoetis (IPO from Pfizer in 2013), Mr. Lewis served as President of U.S. Operations at Pfizer Animal Health, which he joined in 2007. Mr. Lewis first joined Pfizer in 1988 in the human health pharmaceutical segment and held positions of increasing responsibility in various commercial operations and general management roles.

Mr. Lewis currently serves on the Board of Directors of International Paper (NYSE: IP) and also serves on the Board of United Veterinary Care. Mr. Lewis formerly served as Chairman of the Board for the Animal Health Institute (AHI), an industry trade association in the U.S., and served as Treasurer for International Federation for Animal Health (IFAH), an industry trade association in Europe. Mr. Lewis has also served on the Dean's Advisory Board for both Cornell's College of Veterinary Medicine and Western University's College of Veterinary Medicine.

The National Agri-Marketing Association recognized Mr. Lewis as the top Agri-Business Leader in the U.S. in 2015. Mr. Lewis holds a B.S. in Biology from Fairfield University and an M.B.A. from Fairleigh Dickinson University.

Mr. Lewis is replacing longtime board member Mr. Stanley Appleton, former President of Merial Select, who recently stepped down to join TARGAN's Poultry Business and Technology Advisory Board.

"We owe a debt of gratitude to Mr. Appleton for his six years of service on our board," said Karimpour. "We're extremely pleased that Mr. Appleton will continue to share his expertise, experience and vision in his new advisory role as we enter into the commercialization phase of our journey in the poultry industry."

About TARGAN, Inc.

Based in Morrisville, NC, TARGAN is a Biotechnology Systems company poised to transform animal protein production industries worldwide by bringing affordable, individualized care technologies to the market. The industry trend towards antibiotic-free production has led to producers' demand for novel solutions to improve health standards and vaccination procedures, allowing for a similar level of productivity in the absence of antibiotics and other chemicals. TARGAN is bringing advanced technology solutions to the poultry, aquaculture and swine industries to address this demand. For more information, visit www.targan.com.

Media Contact:

Jason Fryar

pr@targan.com

984.292.0844

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TARGAN Inc.