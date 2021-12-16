Blo Blow Dry Bar Announces Record-Setting Growth, Exceeds 2021 Development Goal with 37 Signed Agreements

TORONTO, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blo Blow Dry Bar, North America's original blow dry bar and the world's largest blow dry bar franchise, closes out 2021 with record-setting growth numbers and entrances into four new markets. The brand further solidifies its position as an industry leader, wrapping up the year with a goal shattering 37 signed agreements and a robust roster of openings lined up for the new year. In total, Blo Blow Dry Bar boasts 140 locations open and in development across the United States and Canada.

"We had big goals this year and I'm proud to say we surpassed set expectations," said Patrick Pantano, Vice President, Franchise Development, Blo Blow Dry Bar. "Between our devoted existing franchisees expanding their portfolios and adding new entrepreneurial-minded individuals to our system, the team is set up to continue building the Blo empire across North America."

Heading into 2021, Blo Blow Dry Bar set a goal to award 35 franchise agreements which was met and exceeded. Now, the growing franchise spans 30 states, having added new markets to its list including Indiana, New Hampshire and Washington. Earlier this year, the company signed its largest agreement that will bring six bars to Florida. This milestone was then trumped only a few months later by the now largest signed agreement in brand history – a 7-unit deal in Texas.

This significant growth and success is a result of the brand's unmatched leadership team, hands-on support and committed franchisees who are passionate and believe in the mission of Blo Blow Dry Bar. Additionally, the Blo executive team made systemic improvements that enable franchisees to achieve success quicker and for new bar doors to open sooner. The brand prioritized bringing on the right candidates who are primed to take Blo Blow Dry Bar into its next era of franchise success. With a clear-cut vision and theme of growth in the upcoming year, the company has set its sights on building off this strong momentum with another 30+ signed agreements in 2022.

"This was a historic year for our company and we fully expect to keep moving forward at a rapid rate," said Vanessa Yakobson, CEO of Blo Blow Dry Bar. "Each opening and signed agreement marks us being one step closer to painting the globe pink and providing catwalk quality blow outs to women everywhere. Our collaborative team plans to keep a pulse on industry trends and implement innovations so we can solidify our position as the first, best and largest blow dry bar franchise in this space."

With a favorable real estate landscape and vast opportunity for market growth, company executives are actively seeking franchisees to continue to expand in key markets across the country.

Blo Blow Dry Bar creates a space where people of all ages, ethnicities and orientations are welcomed, represented and made to feel gorgeous while emphasizing the need for self-care and wellness. Combining a sophisticated design with a fun and energetic environment, the blow dry bar cultivates a seamless and enjoyable experience for guests upon their arrival, during and after their services. Expertly trained bloers are available for consultation seven days a week to meet the needs of all guests. The brand's hair menu includes their signature styles, ranging from sleek and straight to lively and bouncy curls, with customizable options such as braids, ponytails and updos for any occasion. Blo also offers makeup services from expert artists on-hand to help guests look and feel amazing for any occasion.

The growing franchise is just at the start of the runway, staking its claim as a leader in the $47 billion a year industry and continues to expand at a rapid rate. Every year, more cities across the globe are painted pink. Every day, a new guest discovers how wonderful the Blo Blow Dry Bar experience is. Superior service and consistent results are a top priority for all guests as well as franchisees. The brand goes beyond beauty – it is strategically positioned to meet growing customer demands within the wellness and self-care industries with an established foundation for business success.

Blo Blow Dry Bar is currently seeking single- and multi- unit operators to join the brand's rapid expansion. For more information about franchise opportunities visit https://franchise.blomedry.com/.

About Blo Blow Dry Bar

Blo Blow Dry Bar is North America's original blow dry bar and the world's largest blow dry bar franchise. The company transformed beauty norms and reinvented the salon industry when it launched the "no cuts, no color" concept: only blow outs. Since opening its first location in Canada in 2007, Blo has grown to over 130 locations across the U.S. and Canada and continues to expand rapidly. With a mission to enhance the lives of those in the community through the power of flawless blow outs and beauty services, Blo Blow Dry Bar offers perfectly styled hair and exceptional customer experiences seven days a week. For more information visit www.blomedry.com.

