ANIMATED LEARNING PLATFORM SKETCHY AND TEST PREP EXPERT BLUEPRINT PARTNER TO HELP STUDENTS TO PREPARE FOR THE MCAT The Integrated Offering Provides a Fun and Efficient Way for MCAT Students to Master MCAT Material and Boost Scores

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sketchy, the education technology company on a mission to make learning unforgettable for everyone, has partnered with Blueprint , a leading platform for innovative test prep and tutoring solutions, to combine their unique MCAT (Medical College Admission Test) prep products into an integrated new offering for the 90,000 students who take the MCAT every year.

The MCAT test prep market is a multi-million-dollar industry. The Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC) has reported an 18% year-over-year increase in medical school applications, making the application process more competitive than ever and students' MCAT scores more important than ever. Blueprint currently helps over 75% of MCAT students to prepare for the exam, and Sketchy is used by 77% of all medical students in the U.S. making it one of the most popular resources among med students.

Sketchy and Blueprint have each revolutionized the world of medical education with their innovative product offerings and commitment to the success of their students: 90% of students who use Sketchy say they score better on exams and Blueprint is proven to raise MCAT scores by 13 points, on average. The two LA-based companies will now offer students an integrated solution to enjoy the best of both approaches which will be available on both the Sketchy and Blueprint company websites starting December 16, 2021.

Sketchy leverages the "method of loci," a proven technique that creates spatial relationships between key information using memorable symbols, leading to 78% of Sketchy users saying they are able to recall information more quickly.

Sketchy, already a staple resource and study tool among students enrolled in medical school, launched its MCAT offering in summer 2021, jumping into the test prep category and targeting undergraduate students for the first time. Sketchy MCAT features more than 175 Sketchy video lessons across all MCAT topics, including biology, biochemistry and physical sciences, which feature top-notch material informed by the brightest leaders in every field. Sketchy experienced a 50% year-over-year growth from 2020 to 2021.

"We knew we wanted to launch an MCAT prep product because it was the natural next step for Sketchy, which was already used by a majority of medical school students," said Sketchy's President Andrew Sugerman and Co-Founder and CEO Saud Siddiqui in a joint statement. "To further focus on our new MCAT offering which debuted earlier this year, we're thrilled to collaborate with Blueprint MCAT to offer students a combo of the two best MCAT products on the market."

Blueprint has also experienced explosive growth in the MCAT market following the launch of its new courses in early 2020. The company combines engaging content with premium quality video production and an adaptive learning platform to drive incredible student outcomes. Blueprint offers students a range of study options, including comprehensive courses with expert MCAT instructors, personalized one-on-one tutoring, and practice exams famous for being uncannily representative of the real test. All of Blueprint's product offerings come with the only customizable online MCAT study planner tool available on the market as well as detailed performance analytics to quickly diagnose areas of weakness for more efficient studying.

"We are excited to partner with Sketchy, an organization that shares our passion for building innovative learning experiences. Our products are very complementary, so combining Sketchy's unique approach with our platform and content in an integrated solution will create a fantastic experience for our students." said Matt Riley, founder and CEO of Blueprint.

With the new offering, students are always just one click away from the best of Blueprint and Sketchy. The bundle is available at multiple price points for customized study timelines, bringing the best of both learning methodologies together as an integrated solution at a discounted price. It's commonly recommended that students study for two to four months before taking the MCAT and take the exam between January and April of their application year.

About Blueprint Education

Founded in 2005, Blueprint is the premier high-stakes test prep provider in the U.S., offering live and self-paced online courses, private tutoring, self-study materials, and application consulting services for pre-law, pre-med, and medical school students. Blueprint leverages a unique approach that combines engaging video lectures, unparalleled expertise in content creation, the latest adaptive learning technology, and personalized study planning tools. Blueprint has produced unrivaled results, including industry-leading score increases for its pre-law and pre-med students taking the LSAT and MCAT. For more information, visit BlueprintPrep.com .

About Sketchy

Sketchy is an online visual learning platform that helps students effortlessly learn and recall information through a blend of art, story, spaced repetition and memory palace techniques. Founded by four medical students, Sketchy believes in a reimagined education system, greater access to knowledge and expanding every person's potential through learning. It's the go-to year-round visual learning companion for students who are tasked with retaining overwhelming amounts of information, and features top-notch material informed by the brightest leaders in every field. Sketchy sketches combine art, expertise and symbols to reflect the key elements of the lesson so viewers can remember the information forever. TCG and Reach Capital invested $30 million in the company in 2020. For more information, visit https://sketchy.com/ .

