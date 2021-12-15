NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tequila Avión, an award-winning tequila produced in Jesus Maria, Mexico and forged through the vibrancy of modern Mexico, and David Flores, muralist, painter and designer, are teaming up this holiday season to create a limited time only drop exclusively via NTWRK, the livestream shopping platform. The Avión x David Flores holiday set will drop December 17 at 4pm EST/1pm PST and will be available for $44 in celebration of Avión Reserva 44, the brand's prestige Extra Añejo Tequila. This is sure to be the season's hottest drop and the perfect accompaniment to an evening home with great friends.

Tequila Avión® and David Flores Announce Limited-Edition Holiday Drop Available Exclusively on NTWRK

As a brand that appreciates value over veneer and top shelf friendships that age well with time, the limited-edition Avión drop will be a one-of-a-kind experience for art and tequila lovers. The specialized set will include premium items such as drinking glasses, an ice mold, a deck of playing cards, and a Bluetooth speaker, all incorporating custom designs from David that blend his iconic floral designs with Avión's signature agave. In addition, the drop comes in a beautifully designed wooden box along with a $200 gift card (tequila is not included).

"I am excited to go into this holiday season celebrating a new collaboration with Tequila Avión. From the core of the agave plant, tequila is made much like authentic friendships," said David Flores. "Here's to a season of well-being, laughter, and showing appreciation for the things that can only get better with age."

Avión and NTWRK teamed up to produce an interactive and engaging episode on their mobile app featuring David and a friend celebrating top shelf friendships while talking about the limited-edition kit. The episode showcases the two friends highlighting the various items included in the premium kit while reminiscing on good times from past holidays, all while sipping on a glass of Avión Reserva 44. The full episode can be found on the NTWRK mobile app.

"As the brand that values authenticity, craft and celebrating everyday moments with friends, we are proud to partner with the trailblazing artist David Flores, who is known for his artistic authenticity," said Shannon Lovell, Brand Director for Tequila Avión. "With our limited-edition holiday drop, we're looking forward to continuing to be a part of top shelf friendships that age well with time, just like Avión."

About Tequila Avión

Born from agave grown at the highest elevations in Jesus Maria, Jalisco, and forged through the vibrancy of modern Mexico, Tequila Avión is an award-winning tequila that defines a new standard of quality and taste. Produced with fifth generation growers from among the finest Blue Weber agave, the ultra-premium tequila's distinct flavors are achieved through a combination of slow-roasting at lower temperatures to protect the natural flavors of the agave and an ultra-slow filtration process which creates an unusually smooth taste profile. Tequila Avión is available in Silver, Reposado, Añejo, and Avión Reserva 44. Visit TequilaAvion.com for more information and follow @TequilaAvion on Instagram and Twitter for the latest updates, inspiration, and more.

Please drink Avión responsibly. Tequila Avión 40% Alc./Vol (c) 2019 imported by Tequila Avión, New York, NY.

About Pernod Ricard USA

Pernod Ricard USA is the premium spirits and wine company in the U.S., and the largest subsidiary of Paris, France-based Pernod Ricard SA., the world's second-largest spirits and wine company. Pernod Ricard employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide, is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI) and is part of the CAC 40 index. The company's leading spirits include such prestigious brands as Absolut® Vodka, Avión® Tequila, Chivas Regal® Scotch Whisky, The Glenlivet® Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Jameson® Irish Whiskey, Kahlúa® Liqueur, Malibu®, Martell® Cognac, Olmeca Altos® Tequila , Beefeater® Gin, Del Maguey® Single Village Mezcal, Monkey 47® Gin, Plymouth® Gin, Seagram's® Extra Dry Gin, Malfy® Gin, Hiram Walker® Liqueurs, Midleton® Irish Whiskey, Powers® Irish Whiskey, Redbreast® Irish Whiskey, Aberlour® Single Malt Scotch Whisky; Lillet®; Smithworks® Vodka, Jefferson's® Bourbon, Smooth Ambler® Whiskey, Rabbit Hole® Whiskey, Pernod® and Ricard®; such superior wines as Jacob's Creek®, Kenwood® Vineyards, Campo Viejo® and Brancott Estate®; and such exquisite champagnes and sparkling wines as Perrier-Jouët® Champagne, G.H. Mumm™ Champagne and Mumm Napa® sparkling wines.

About David Flores

The California native was born to the Central Valley and raised submerged in the American commercialization of the early 1970's. Flores quickly grew to find exceptional drive and talent among the exploding skateboard scene of the 1990's as lead artist of industry giants Shorty's Skateboards, Santa Barbara and Deluxe, San Francisco. Among the thousands of graphics he produced, Flores' signature style emerged. The artist found immense success and choose to leave the confines of the art department for his own studio. The following 20 years Flores has demonstrated mastery across mediums: graphic design, fine art, acrylic on canvas, machined aluminum, public murals, large scale sculpture, and corporate collaborations. The New York Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) acquired the artwork of David Flores in 2006, where it resides in the museums permanent collection. Flores' instantly recognizable style has led to a feeding frenzy for corporate giants including Disney, Oakley, The Olympic Games, Medicom, Stussy, Nike, The New York Racing Association, The Nelson Mandela Foundation, Equinox, The Mexican Consulate, The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, and The Los Angeles Dodgers.

About NTWRK

Named one of Fast Company's "Brands That Matter" and "Most Innovative Companies" as well as Ad Age's "Hottest Brands," NTWRK is the premier North American livestream shopping platform where "entertainment meets e-commerce" (Forbes). Built on a digitally-innovative model of daily product drops, livestream shopping festivals, and exclusive partnerships with world-renowned brands and creators, NTWRK has fostered an organic global community of artists and fans since its launch in 2018. Under the motto "Shop, Watch, Connect" NTWRK provides a curated digital shopping experience that resonates with Gen-Z and millennial consumers.

