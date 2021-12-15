Getir, the Pioneer of Ultrafast Grocery Delivery, Arrives in Boston

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Getir, the pioneer of ultrafast grocery delivery, today announces it has started operations in Boston, debuting its ultrafast grocery delivery service in a third U.S. city following Chicago and New York.

"Following our successful launches in Chicago and New York, we are thrilled to start operating in Boston. We are very happy with the interest we received from our previous U.S. launches and we are expecting the same from this new location. We offer best-in-class services and will continue our strong expansion plan throughout 2022. As the pioneer in ultrafast grocery deliveries, we are looking forward to introducing Getir to Boston residents," says Nazim Salur, Founder of Getir.

As an exclusive offer for the launch in Boston, customers will not be charged a delivery fee for their first five orders. Serving from 8 am to midnight, Getir will be initially operating in downtown Boston, with further expansion plans ahead.

Getir has revolutionized last-mile delivery with its 10-minute grocery delivery proposition, offering approximately 2,000 everyday items from chocolate to soft drinks, dairy to cleaning materials, and chips to pet food.

Getir was founded in 2015 in Istanbul as the world's first ultrafast grocery delivery service and has grown rapidly in recent years. With the company's launch in the United States, Getir is now operational in nine countries worldwide, paving the way for further global expansion of the ultrafast grocery delivery category. Getir's delivery model and emphasis on prompt service helps customers save time so they can have more time for the things that matter most to them. This year alone, Getir has raised over $1.1 billion in funding, valuing the company at $7.7 billion.

Getir offers its riders and pickers both full-time and part-time job options. The company is committed to offering employees exemplary working conditions and making safety a top priority, and riders are provided high quality helmets and protective equipment along with their e-bikes and e-mopeds. Additionally, riders receive comprehensive training and driver safety courses.

Getir is currently available in both the Google Play and Apple App store.

About Getir

Getir is the ultrafast delivery pioneer. The tech company, based in Istanbul, has revolutionized last-mile delivery with its 10-minute grocery delivery proposition offering approximately 2,000 everyday items to its customers in minutes, 7 days a week, day and night. Getir is now operating in all 81 cities of Turkey and has launched operations in the UK in January, in the Netherlands in May, Germany and France in June, Spain and Italy in September, Portugal in October and the United States in November 2021.

Getir is, first and foremost, a technology company that operates in retail and logistics. It was founded in 2015 by Nazim Salur (founder of BiTaksi, Turkey's leading taxi app), Serkan Borancili (founder of GittiGidiyor which was acquired by eBay in 2011) and Tuncay Tutek (ex-PepsiCo and P&G executive in Europe & the Middle East).

