THE BOX BY DR AVA OFFERS MEMBERS A CHANCE TO SCORE A $30 HAIR MASK FROM INNERSENSE ORGANIC BEAUTY FOR FREE

Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 9:06 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 

WHO: The Box by Dr Ava, a quarterly beauty membership program, in collaboration with Innersense Organic Beauty.

WHAT: The latest installment of The Box by Dr Ava is packed with cult favorite beauty products including Innersense Organic Beauty's Pure Harmony Hairbath and The Pure Inspiration Daily Conditioner, a duo that rely on natural ingredients to deliver bouncy, hydrated, and frizz-free hair. And by filling out a short online survey, The Box by Dr Ava members will receive a third Innersense Organic Beauty product for free. That's right—every member who completes the short questionnaire will receive a complimentary full-size tube of Innersense Organic Beauty's Detox Hair mask, a $30 value designed to enhance the results of the hairbath and conditioner.

WHEN: This survey is now live on The Box by Dr Ava.

WHERE: Visit www.theboxbydrava.com/innersensesurvey/ to participate

HOW: Beauty enthusiasts can visit TheBoxbyDrAva.com to participate in the short survey and join @theboxbydrava social media platforms to learn more about The Box by Dr Ava community and the amazing benefits of being a subscriber.

About The Box by Dr Ava
Wish your derm could make house calls? The Box by Dr Ava, a quarterly beauty membership service like no other, is the next best thing. Each box is filled with more than $600 of full-sized, A-list products hand-picked by top dermatologist Dr Ava Shamban for their results and efficacy. Customers can pay $250 on a quarterly basis or $850 annually (for a savings of $150). For beauty aficionados seeking products that deliver, it doesn't get any better than this.

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-box-by-dr-ava-offers-members-a-chance-to-score-a-30-hair-mask-from-innersense-organic-beauty-for-free-301445378.html

SOURCE The Box By Dr Ava

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.