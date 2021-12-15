Arcadis helps Portsmouth, Virginia amplify resilience efforts

PORTSMOUTH, Va., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcadis today announced that it has helped the City of Portsmouth secure more than $527,000 in resilience funding that will transform how the community tackles climate change and flood risk. The funding was made available by the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation's 2021 Virginia Community Preparedness Flood Grant.

Prior to obtaining these funds, the city's resilience efforts were largely focused on the physical infrastructure improvements needed to strengthen critical assets that prevent flooding. With more financial flexibility, the city will expand those programs to address social, environmental and policy challenges that can hinder its ability to recover swiftly after a storm or flood event.

"Growing our capabilities will be instrumental in ensuring our community can combat storm surge and flood events. We have all experienced the effects of climate change, and we're partnering with Arcadis to expand our efforts and comprehensively tackle our biggest threats," said Thomas Quattlebaum, stormwater compliance manager for Portsmouth.

Still in the early stages of establishing the path forward, Arcadis will work alongside the city to identify the community's highest priorities and develop a strategy for an adaptable and equitable future.

"Portsmouth is a community with its own distinct identity, but it faces many of the same climate challenges as other cities in the Chesapeake Bay region. This additional funding provides a golden opportunity to address sea level rise and flooding across all forms of infrastructure, and truly improve quality of life in Portsmouth," said Travis Davis, principal-in-charge for Arcadis' work in Portsmouth.

In the past three years, the team has secured more than $9 million in government funding for planning and capital improvements in Portsmouth.

Arcadis has a long-standing presence in the Chesapeake Bay, partnering with the City of Norfolk on its $120 million National Disaster Resilience Competition project for Ohio Creek and with other surrounding communities to deliver coastal and riverine resilience strategies.

ABOUT ARCADIS

Arcadis is the leading global design & consultancy organization for natural and built assets. We maximize impact for our clients and the communities they serve by providing effective solutions through sustainable outcomes, focus and scale, and digitalization. We are over 27,000 people, active in more than 70 countries that generate €3.3 billion in revenues. We support UN-Habitat with knowledge and expertise to improve the quality of life in rapidly growing cities around the world. www.arcadis.com

View original content:

SOURCE Arcadis