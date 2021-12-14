Curbio Wins 2021 Comparably Award for Best CEO

POTOMAC, Md., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Curbio, the nation's leading pay-at-closing home improvement solution for real estate agents and their clients, today announced that Rick Rudman ranked among Comparably's "2021 Best CEOs" for small to mid-size companies.

Rick Rudman, CEO of Curbio

The 2021 Best CEOs list comprises the Top 100 highest-rated leaders of small to mid-sized companies, based on anonymous employee feedback submitted directly to Comparably. More than 60,000 companies were considered for inclusion in Comparably's annual rankings.

"I am honored to be recognized as a 2021 Best CEO by Comparably. Knowing that these rankings are based on employee feedback makes this award even more meaningful," says Rick Rudman, CEO of Curbio. "Curbio has always been an employee-first company. We have such a talented group of professionals who are passionate about modernizing home improvement for the real estate transaction. This award may be intended to recognize me as a CEO, but really, it's a reflection of our employees at Curbio who make all of our success possible."

This isn't the first time that Curbio has been recognized for exemplary leadership and company culture. The company was certified as a Great Place to Work® earlier this year, was recently named a Next Gen 100 workplace by RippleMatch and was named the second-fastest growing company in the Washington, D.C. area by the Washington Business Journal. Curbio has also been recognized for its success as a tech-powered home improvement solution, receiving nods in the Qualified Remodeler Top 500 list, PropTech Breakthrough awards, Best in Biz awards and NVTC Tech 100 awards, to name a few.

To view the complete list of Comparably Award winners, please visit www.comparably.com/awards.

About Curbio

Curbio is the nation's leading pay-at-closing home improvement solution for real estate agents and their clients. Founded in 2017, the company has set out to transform the process of getting homes move-in ready with its streamlined approach to home improvement. Powered by technology, Curbio has created a one-stop solution for pre-listing home improvements, handling the entire process from start to finish. Curbio is a completely turnkey solution, taking care of all sourcing, project management and communication, and acting as the licensed, insured general contractor on all projects. Curbio makes home improvement accessible and stress-free so that every real estate agent and contractor can grow their business, and every seller can unlock the value in their home. From simple repairs to whole home makeovers, Curbio gets every listing on the market faster and sold for top dollar.



