Technomic releases 2022 foodservice predictions for the U.S., Canada and global markets

Technomic releases 2022 foodservice predictions for the U.S., Canada and global markets Technomic published three whitepapers forecasting 2022 foodservice industry trends

CHICAGO, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technomic released three whitepapers uncovering 2022 foodservice predictions for the U.S., Canada and global markets. Navigating labor constraints, supply chain challenges and shifting consumer behaviors, operators will focus on adapting strategies and finding new innovative solutions.

Overall, Technomic predicts that industry recovery will continue in 2022, forecasting that the U.S. will surpass its 2019 sales level and Canada will be just 3% shy of pre-pandemic sales levels. From menu restructuring to rethinking the guest experience, operators across regions will reconsider priorities aligned with new consumer and market dynamics.

U.S. highlights:

Expanding menus without adding new SKUs

Leveraging salt as the trend of comfort-plus expands

Canadian highlights:

Attention to butter grows as comfort food continues to trend

Investments into more compact models that support delivery and takeout

Global highlights:

Eggs appearing more on all-day sandwiches and handheld offerings

Expansion of functional concepts across food and beverages

Read each whitepaper on Technomic's website:

Contact: Patrick Noone, (312) 506-3852, pnoone@technomic.com

About Technomic

Technomic Inc., a Winsight company, was founded as a management consulting firm in 1966. Since then, Technomic's services have grown to encompass cloud-based B2B research tools, consumer and menu trend tracking and other leading strategic research and analytic capabilities, to prioritize and size business opportunities. Our clients include food manufacturers and distributors, restaurants, retailers and multiple other business verticals aligned with the food industry that are looking to make informed decisions to support their business growth. Visit Technomic at www.technomic.com

Technomic Inc. Logo. (PRNewsfoto/Technomic)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Technomic