New Orleans based d'Livery looks to double in size in 2022

New Orleans based d'Livery has found it easy to grow its team throughout the Pandemic, and now looks to double in size over the next six months as it pursues more opportunities both in New Orleans and throughout South Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas.

At the beginning of March 2020, the local logistics firm had an administrative staff of 2, with a team of about 10 independent drivers and only operated in the Greater New Orleans area. Today, d'Livery is run by an in-house staff of 11 who support a team of more than 100 professional drivers operating daily in New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Houma, Slidell, Mandeville/Covington, Bay St. Louis, Lafayette and Lake Charles.

Founded on the notion that massive delivery service providers like Uber Eats, Door Dash, FedEx, the USPS and Amazon are too big to provide customized solutions for locals, d'Livery instead focused on tailoring its services to each customer's needs. Local retailers require a low priced same-day delivery service to compete against Amazon. To answer this need, d'Livery introduced its Concierge line of services.

When the City of New Orleans needed to get more than 10,000 meals delivered each day to food insecure families, d'Livery was there 6 days a week for over a year getting the job done. Whether its setting up delivery programs for thousands of home schooled students across 4 cities with only 2 weeks notice, or helping a large Hospital Group get critical medicines to its patients faster than FedEx, d'Livery's team steps up to the challenge every time.

The outlook for 2022 is continued growth. They see an expansion of their geographic footprint plus the addition of more professional drivers, partner and board managers, marketing, accounting and IT support staff. When asked about the staffing shortage others seem to be experiencing and d'Livery's secret for overcoming it, Stephen Bandi, d'Livery's CEO, responded "It's a secret, but one we're willing to share, eventually".

d'Livery has found that staying true to its original mission of charging reasonable fees, for fair pay to great drivers, for local merchants who know their customers by name is still the best way to develop and grow relationships.

D'Livery is hosting a driver appreciation event on Thursday, December 16, 2021, at Central City BBQ (1201 S Rampart St).

