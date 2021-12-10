BMO Capital Markets Named Best Canadian Bank for USD/CAD for 11th Consecutive Year

TORONTO and NEW YORK and LONDON, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - BMO Capital Markets, the investment and corporate banking arm of BMO Financial Group (NYSE: BMO) (TSX: BMO), has been named Best Bank for USD/CAD for the eleventh year in a row by the 2021 FX Markets Best Banks Awards.

"For the 11th consecutive year, BMO Capital Markets is grateful to be recognized as the Best Bank for USD/CAD," said Blake Jespersen, Managing Director, Corporate Sales and Structuring, BMO Capital Markets. "This is a testament to our strategy of being client obsessed, our global coverage model and our strong trading capabilities in CAD."

The FX Markets Best Banks Awards are the benchmark for performance in the global FX industry, and are the most accurate indicator of market leadership. The winners are chosen based on votes from foreign exchange professionals from around the globe. In the 2021 survey, respondents from banks, corporate treasurers and investors – including fund managers, institutional investors and hedge funds – voted for banks, brokers and vendors in 47 categories.

BMO Capital Markets' Foreign Exchange Products group, part of the BMO Fixed Income, Currencies and Commodities (BMO FICC) group, is composed of a team of nearly 70 professionals operating in London, Dublin, Toronto, Calgary, Montreal, Chicago, Milwaukee, New York, San Francisco, Shanghai and Hong Kong.

The BMO FICC group has received numerous awards for its market leadership. Recent recognitions include:

Ranked #1 for U.S. Rates Strategy, Technical Analysis, and Federal Agency Debt Strategy by Institutional Investor

Recognized as a 2019 Greenwich Quality Leader in Canadian Fixed-Income Research by Greenwich Associates

Ranked #3 as a 2019 Greenwich Share Leader for Overall Canadian Fixed-Income Market Share by Greenwich Associates

