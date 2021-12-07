Omaha Steaks Introduces Perfect Cooking Companion To Make Your Holiday Sing

OMAHA, Neb., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Omaha Steaks is launching "Deck the Steaks," the perfect sing-along holiday cooking companion. The parody holiday carol instills a century of wisdom into a brand-new version of a time-honored classic, including authentic sounds of Omaha Steaks cooking preparations – from steaks hitting cutting boards to meat sizzling on a hot grill and salt and pepper grinders shaking.

A recent Harris Poll conducted on behalf of Omaha Steaks revealed that more than half of Americans are interested in increasing their steak preparation skills1. America's Original Butcher is delivering some excellent cooking advice gift-wrapped in a familiar holiday carol tune, relying on music to help with memory retention. Look for "Deck the Steaks" on popular streaming platforms, Spotify, Apple Music, iHeartRadio, Tik Tok and Instagram (Reels) and many more – just search for "Omaha Steaks." By listening to "Deck the Steaks" this holiday season, people can learn how to prepare a steak their families will enjoy and help those facing hunger. For every play on Spotify from Dec. 7 to 31, 2021, Omaha Steaks will donate the monetary equivalent of five meals2 to Feeding America® to support the mission to end hunger in America (up to 250,000 meals).

"Our customers have trusted us for more than a century to deliver the perfect holiday meal experience with delicious steaks, premium proteins, easy sides, and sweet desserts," said Omaha Steaks CEO Todd Simon. "As holiday entertaining continues to evolve, it made sense for us to share our expertise in a new, fun way. 'Deck the Steaks' offers holiday hosts a treasury of steak wisdom via a catchy jingle to help you remember it."

A One-Stop-Shop for Any Holiday Scenario

From holiday meals to a catchy Christmas carol, Omaha Steaks can help hosts stay focused on what matters most this season: spending time together. The Harris Poll unearthed 73% of Americans consider holiday planning to be more about entertaining and get-togethers than gift-giving. Nearly the same amount surveyed say they look for quality (77%) and convenience (72%) in products for their celebrations, and half of Americans find holiday shopping difficult.

With Omaha Steaks, people don't need to make sacrifices; the family-owned company offers a one-stop shop for all your high-quality food, wine, and gifting needs, without the crowds or the stress – and is satisfaction guaranteed. Through a wide variety of proteins, sides, and desserts conveniently available to order online directly to your door, Omaha Steaks will help hosts seamlessly prepare for any holiday scenario. It is offering new holiday exclusives like the Gourmet Holiday Grill Out, Holiday Surf & Turf Meal, Holiday Spiral Sliced Ham Dinner or the Chocolate Peppermint Mousse Cake.

About Omaha Steaks®

Omaha Steaks, America's Original Butcher, founded in 1917, is an Omaha, Nebraska-based, fifth-generation, family-owned company, who has a history of supporting food security through long-standing relationships with food banks, and partnerships with national organizations to provide food to those in need during natural disasters and during the pandemic. Omaha Steaks markets and distributes a wide variety of the finest quality USDA-approved, grain-fed beef and other gourmet foods, including seafood, pork, poultry, slow cooker and skillet meals, side dishes, appetizers, and desserts. Today, Omaha Steaks is recognized as the nation's largest direct response marketer of premium beef and gourmet foods, available to customers by calling 1-800-228-9055, online at www.OmahaSteaks.com, or at retail stores nationwide.

1 Survey was conducted online by The Harris Poll on behalf of Omaha Steaks from Sept. 10 to 20, 2021, among 2,000 U.S. adults ages 18 and older.

2 $1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America on behalf of local member food banks.

