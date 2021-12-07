Nordic Nanovector to present at 3rd Targeted Radiopharmaceutical Summit 2021

OSLO, Norway, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic Nanovector ASA (OSE: NANOV), a clinical-stage biotech company focused on CD37-targeted therapies for haematological cancers and immune diseases announces that its Chief Scientific Officer, Jostein Dahle, will give a presentation on 8 December at the 3rd Targeted Radiopharmaceutical Summit 2021 event (7-9 December 2021).

The presentation slides will be available on 8 December at 17:00 CET at www.nordicnanovector.com in the section: Investors & Media/Reports and Presentations.

Presentation details are as follows:

Title: Targeting CD37 with Alpha- & Beta-Emitting Radioimmunoconjugates

Date/time: Wednesday, 8 December 2021 at 17:00 CET

During his presentation, Dr Dahle will cover the following points:

Review CD37 as an important, validated, yet underexploited target for radioimmunotherapy, highlighting its exclusive expression on B cells at similar levels and across similar B cell lineages as CD20 and CD19, both of which are the basis of existing immunotherapies and cell therapies for Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL)

Analyse data from clinical studies with Betalutin® (177Lu-lilotomab satetraxetan), an anti-CD37 beta-emitting radioimmunoconjugate that has shown an encouraging efficacy and safety profile in 3rd line NHL patients who are refractory to anti-CD20-based treatments. Betalutin® is currently being investigated in the pivotal Phase 2b PARADGIME trial, with preliminary three-month data expected in 1H 2022

Evaluate preclinical data with Alpha37 (212Pb-TCMC-NNV003*), an anti-CD37 alpha-emitting radioimmunoconjugate, which has shown strong anti-tumour effects in ibrutinib-sensitive and -resistant models of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukaemia and NHL under a collaboration with Orano Med

The 3rd Targeted Radiopharmaceutical Summit is an industry-leading conference and includes expert speakers and stakeholders from major companies in the field. The summit seeks out solutions to longstanding obstacles in radiopharmaceutical development at all stages, from bench to bedside.

*TCMC is used to chelate lead-212 (212Pb) to NNV003, a chimeric anti-CD37 antibody developed by Nordic Nanovector.

For further information, please contact:

IR enquiries

Malene Brondberg, CFO

Cell: +44 7561 431 762

Email: ir@nordicnanovector.com

Media enquiries

Mark Swallow/Frazer Hall/David Dible (MEDiSTRAVA Consulting)

Tel: +44 207 638 9571

Email: nordicnanovector@medistrava.com

About Nordic Nanovector:

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs. The Company aspires to become a leader in the development of CD37-targeted therapies for haematological cancers and immune diseases. Nordic Nanovector's lead clinical-stage candidate is Betalutin®, a novel CD37-targeting antibody-radionuclide-conjugate designed to advance the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need, representing a growing market forecast to be worth nearly USD 26 billion by 2028. Nordic Nanovector retains global marketing rights to Betalutin® and intends to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutin® in the US and other major markets.

Further information can be found at www.nordicnanovector.com.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances, since they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future and which, by their nature, will have an impact on Nordic Nanovector's business, financial condition and results of operations. The terms "anticipates", "assumes", "believes", "can", "could", "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "intends", "may", "might", "plans", "should", "projects", "targets", "will", "would" or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology are used to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not historic facts. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, risks associated with implementation of Nordic Nanovector's strategy, risks and uncertainties associated with the development and/or approval of Nordic Nanovector's product candidates, ongoing and future clinical trials and expected trial results, the ability to commercialise Betalutin®, technology changes and new products in Nordic Nanovector's potential market and industry, Nordic Nanovector's freedom to operate (competitors patents) in respect of the products it develops, the ability to develop new products and enhance existing products, the impact of competition, changes in general economy and industry conditions, and legislative, regulatory and political factors. No assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Nordic Nanovector disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This information is subject to a duty of disclosure pursuant to Sections 4-2 and 5-12 of the Securities Trading Act.

CONTACT:

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

View original content:

SOURCE Nordic Nanovector