IGEL Releases Support for VMware Workspace ONE Intelligent Hub for Linux IGEL OS Linux Devices to be Simply and Securely Managed Via VMware Workspace ONE to Further Enhance Customers' Anywhere Workspace Experience

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IGEL, provider of the next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces, today announced support for VMware Workspace ONE Intelligent Hub for Linux, which facilitates communication between IGEL OS-powered devices and the Workspace ONE Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) console. As a result, mutual VMware and IGEL customers can now simplify device management from a single view for greater visibility and compliance of devices across the enterprise.

(PRNewsfoto/IGEL)

"With the development of Workspace ONE Intelligent Hub for Linux, VMware has affirmed its view of the importance of Linux devices at the endpoint," said Bill McCarthy, Vice President, Business Development, IGEL. "IGEL is pleased to deliver rapid support for the Workspace ONE Intelligent Hub for Linux to empower its customers with unified visibility to improve their endpoint asset management, productivity and insights. This is another landmark step in our strategic journey to deliver greater integration for VMware Horizon users as they leverage the anywhere workspace for a productive and engaging user experience."

Thousands of IGEL customers already use IGEL OS to securely access VMware Horizon desktops and workloads every day. The expansion of the partnership extends the value of Workspace ONE to include IGEL OS endpoints, regardless of where they are located.

"IGEL is a valuable VMware partner and we are pleased to see the delivery of their support for Workspace ONE Intelligent Hub for Linux," said Jason Roszak, Vice President of Product Management, End-User Computing, VMware. "Linux devices are a strategic component in the fabric of today's enterprise environments and we are excited to empower customers that have embraced IGEL OS with a simple and more secure solution to manage their apps and devices in a single view. Using Workspace ONE Intelligence and data aggregation, our mutual customers can better manage enterprise complexity and security without compromising on user experience."

"We believe there is a tremendous value that can be derived from the partnerships and alliances formed between our key vendor partners, and IGEL's collaboration with VMware and support for VMware Workspace ONE Intelligent Hub for Linux is a great example of this," said Mike Strohl, CEO, Entisys360. "Through this alliance, Entisys360 is able to grow our IGEL business further by providing our mutual customers with the ability to simply and securely manage their Workspace ONE desktops and workloads powered by IGEL OS. This unified visibility of both apps and devices improves the end user experience and overall organizational productivity, two significant challenges our customers are solving for in their IT infrastructure environments."

Support for the VMware Workspace ONE Intelligent Hub for Linux will be available as a custom partition which can be deployed to IGEL OS devices allowing them to be enrolled into Workspace ONE. This enables IGEL OS and Workspace ONE to offer management capabilities that include asset management and insights for IT productivity and compliance processes. The two companies are also collaborating on cloud connector technology for IGEL Universal Management Suite (UMS) and VMware Workspace ONE UEM which will deliver increased management insights and policy-based control for VMware Horizon and IGEL users.

This new IGEL development with VMware is the latest in a long-standing technology partnership between the two companies. Earlier this year, IGEL announced that its product would support VMware Horizon 2106 Microsoft Teams optimization for Linux to support high-fidelity connectivity and collaboration using IGEL OS-powered endpoints. A year ago, IGEL announced its validation of IGEL OS with VMware Horizon 8 and that it has renewed its Advanced tier membership in VMware's Technology Alliance Partner (TAP) program. VMware is also a strategic member of the IGEL Ready technology partner program which validates and verifies interoperability of solutions .

For more information about using IGEL OS with VMware Horizon, please visit www.igel.com/vmware.

About IGEL

IGEL is one of the world's leading providers of next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces. The company's innovative software products include IGEL OS™, IGEL Universal Management Suite™ (UMS), and IGEL Cloud Gateway™ (ICG). These solutions comprise a more secure, manageable and cost-effective endpoint management and control platform across nearly any x86 device and some ARM/RPI4 devices. Easily acquired via just two feature-rich software offerings, — Workspace Edition and Enterprise Management Pack — IGEL software presents outstanding value per investment. IGEL enables enterprises to save vast amounts of money by extending the useful life of their existing endpoint devices while precisely controlling all devices running IGEL OS from a single dashboard interface. IGEL has offices in Europe and the United States and is represented by partners in over 50 countries. For more information on IGEL, visit www.igel.com.

VMware, Workspace ONE and Horizon are registered trademarks or trademarks of VMware, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and other jurisdictions.

