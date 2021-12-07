DoD Selects Netcentric to Provide Cybersecurity for Human Resources Data Center

RESTON, Va., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Department of Defense (DoD) has selected ASRC Federal Netcentric to support the Defense Manpower Data Center (DMDC) Cybersecurity Support Services contract for the Defense Human Resources Activity (DHRA). The five-year, $133M contract will provide cybersecurity services to support the entire DHRA in its mission to provide personnel data management and analysis for the DoD and care for service members and their families.

The ASRC Federal Netcentric team will operate a cybersecurity operations center, maintain the security posture of information systems, facilitate use of cybersecurity technical information in the design, development, testing, evaluation, operations, and maintenance of information technology for DHRA systems, implement real-time threat detection and mitigation toolsets, provide proactive cybersecurity threat hunting and penetration testing, and provide incident response.

"The Department of Defense's human resource systems and databases must be accessible to military personnel and family members 24/7, 365," said Jennifer Felix, ASRC Federal president and CEO. "Our team has the expertise to enable the availability, security and reliability of these services. We are looking forward to delivering superior cybersecurity support to the DHRA."

