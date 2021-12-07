Ceragon Networks and IP Infusion Partner to Deliver Industry's First Radio-Aware Disaggregated Cell Site Router

RICHARDSON, Texas, and SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: CRNT), the global innovator and leading solutions provider of 5G wireless transport, and IP Infusion, a leading provider of network disaggregation solutions for telecom and data communications operators, announced today their partnership to deliver innovative solutions for the $4 billion wireless transport and the $2 billion cell-site routing markets. IP Infusion's OcNOS® (open compute network operating system) will enable Ceragon to launch its IP-50FX, a platform through which the Company will offer a new family of open disaggregated wireless transport solutions and cell site routing solutions, starting as soon as next quarter.

Ceragon Networks Ltd.

An industry's first, the radio-aware disaggregated cell site router concept is realized by integrating OcNOS with Ceragon's new TIP-compliant router hardware. A key advantage of this configuration is disaggregation, which allows different hardware and software elements to operate together. Thus, this solution is not only extremely cost-effective but also eliminates vendor lock-in, as operators can use any commercial off-the-shelf hardware with Ceragon's Radio Aware Open Networking (RAON).

Through the strategic partnership, IP Infusion will provide Ceragon with a customized open-architecture OcNOS version with unique features that will enable Ceragon to build a highly differentiated and flexible solution to address the growing wireless transport and the cell-site routing markets. Ceragon will also be taking advantage of IP Infusion's world-class maintenance and technical support.

Doron Arazi, CEO of Ceragon Networks: "Through this important partnership, we will be able to implement the open network concept as a key driver, helping operators to dramatically increase their operational efficiency with our RAON software layer, providing them far higher quality of experience to subscribers, and allowing them to achieve significantly faster time-to-market for new services and technologies. IP Infusion will supply the powerful network operating system to help us deliver new wireless transport routing hardware and software solutions, allowing our customers to easily enter and leverage the 5G era as well as opening up a new addressable market for us."

Atsushi Ogata, President and CEO of IP Infusion: "We are excited to partner strategically with Ceragon to deliver cutting-edge innovation in the wireless transport and cell-site router markets. With our customized offering of feature-rich OcNOS, Ceragon can accelerate the introduction of disruptive solutions. The containerized and virtualized architecture of OcNOS, hands-on support, and ongoing development of features enable Ceragon to shorten their integration cycles and time to market."

About Ceragon Networks Ltd.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: CRNT) is the global innovator and leading solutions provider of 5G wireless transport. With a vision to create equal digital opportunities for all people around the world, we bring communication capabilities everywhere by delivering robust, fiber-like wireless connectivity. We help operators and other service providers to increase operational efficiency and enhance end-customers' quality of experience with quick-to-deploy wireless backhaul and fronthaul solutions. Our customers include service providers, public safety organizations, government agencies, and utility companies, which use our solutions to deliver 5G & 4G broadband wireless connectivity, mission-critical multimedia services, stabilized communications, and other applications at high reliability and speed.

Ceragon's unique multicore technology and disaggregated approach to wireless transport provide highly reliable, fast to deploy, high-capacity wireless transport for 5G and 4G networks with minimal use of spectrum, power, real estate, and labor resources. It enables increased productivity, as well as simple and quick network modernization, positioning Ceragon as a leading solutions provider for the 5G era. We deliver a complete portfolio of turnkey end-to-end AI-based managed and professional services that ensure efficient network rollout and optimization to achieve the highest value for our customers. Our solutions are deployed by more than 400 service providers, as well as more than 800 private network owners, in more than 140 countries. For more information please visit: www.ceragon.com

About IP Infusion

IP Infusion enables disaggregated networking solutions for carriers, service providers and data center operators. We provide network OS solutions for today's networks to allow network operators to reduce network costs, increase flexibility, and to deploy new features and services quickly. IP Infusion is a solution provider of the OcNOS® and ZebOS® network operating systems to our more than 300 customers and is an integrator and customer service provider for DANOS-Vyatta edition and Commercial SONiC Distribution. IP Infusion is headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., and is a wholly owned and independently operated subsidiary of ACCESS CO., LTD. Additional information can be found at http://www.ipinfusion.com .

