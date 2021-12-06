Shenzhen Euroway (SmartAVLink) Releases the World First 20 meters HDMI 2.1 UHS Active Optical Cable and Achieves the GRL Certificate

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartAVLink (Shenzhen City Euroway Technology Co, Ltd), a world-leading AOC manufacturer, and Granite River Labs (GRL) , a global leader in engineering services and test solutions for connectivity and HDMI Forum Authorized Testing Center, today announced that SmartAVLink achieved the 10m and 20m Active Ultra High Speed HDMI® Certification. For now, SmartAVLink total have 5m 7.5m 10m 12m 15m and 20m HDMI Active Optical Cable to passed HDMI ATC certificate. Obtaining the certification will enable better user experiences for customers. GRL has helped industry-leading vendors to obtained HDMI® 2.1 Ultra High Speed Certification for their products.

Nowadays, as 4K content distribution become widely available and major products that support HDMI® 2.1 features are in the market, it's crucial that cables and devices work together seamless and trouble-free. Ultra High Speed HDMI Cable complies with a stringent specification designed to ensure support for all HDMI 2.1 features including uncompressed 8k@60 and 4k@120. The cable's bandwidth supports up to 48Gbps, it is backwards compatible with existing HDMI devices, and features exceptionally low EMI which reduces interference with nearby wireless devices.

SmartAVLink takes the lead to get the HDMI 2.1 authorization certificate this time will help its products start to use the right to use the HDMI 2.1 special label logo on a global scale, and provide better quality products and guarantee of intellectual property rights for all HDMI supporting manufacturers and global stores and brands.

Active Ultra High Speed HDMI® Cable Advantages

Overcomes the Length Limitations

AOCs can overcome the limitation inherent in wire cable assemblies to allow for longer, thinner, and lighter cables in the living room that meet UHS Program requirements.

Increased Bandwidth

Supports up to 48 gigabits per second bandwidth for uncompressed HDMI 2.1 feature support, including 8k resolution at60 and 4k at120 frames per second.

Reliable HDMI Performance

Low EMI reduces the possibility of interference with wireless networks, streaming media players, Bluetooth devices and mobile phones.

Moreover, as the leading manufacturer of AOC,SmartAVLink is currently preparing to apply for 30-meter HDMI® 2.1 Ultra High Speed Certification, in order to offer clients various high-performance cable options.

About SmartAVLink

SmartAVlink started Optical-Electric conversion technology in 2013. Their optical and electrical conversion products include HDMI AOC, DP AOC, USB Type-C® A AOC, DVI AOC's (Active Optical Cables) and relative Optical-Fiber Engine, SmartAVLink has more than 7 years of experience on HDMI AOC design and manufacturing, and provide OEM/ODM to more than 300+ brands worldwide. SmartAVlink is an innovative company that focuses on optical and electrical conversion development. products have worldwide application including--- VR&AR, Machine Vision, Medical System, System Integration, Digital Signature, Home Theater etc.

To get more information about Smartavlink and their product, please visit www.smartavlink.com , or send Email to info@smartavlink.com .

