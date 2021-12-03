SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Zhangmen Education Inc. - ZME

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Zhangmen Education Inc. ("Zhangmen" or the "Company") (NYSE: ZME). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Zhangmen and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On or around June 8, 2021, Zhangmen conducted its initial public offering ("IPO), selling 4,166,450 American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") priced at $11.50 per ADS. Then, on July 23, 2021—less than two months after the IPO—China unveiled a sweeping overhaul of its education sector, banning companies that teach the school curriculum from making profits, raising capital or going public. These drastic measures effectively ended any potential growth in the for-profit tutoring sector in China. On November 19, 2021, Zhangmen announced that its auditor, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Certified Public Accountants LLP, had voluntarily resigned.

