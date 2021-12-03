NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Masicka's highly anticipated debut album 438, is finally available everywhere for listening on December 3rd. The long-awaited debut of the primary face of Dancehall music in Jamaica, is every bit as compelling and meticulous as Masicka's musical story so far. This release is an immense culmination of the potential and consistency he has displayed through his music over the years. 438 is a display of mastery in lyrics, vocal arrangement, and storytelling.

Dancehall Heavyweight Masicka Release Debut Album 438

On this debut, Masicka retells the story of transitioning from a dark life of poverty in Jamaica, to a life of hope, possibilities, and opulence, through the lens of a willful, innovative artist who did it through his own effort. Housing sixteen tracks, including some familiar hit singles, Masicka's debut is a powerhouse.

Originally entering the dancehall scene as a hardcore lyricist with golden era perspective on dancehall music; Masicka has used his platform to explore his full potential. This exploration took the form of singles like "Stay Strong", "Image", "Top Form" and more. It was in the process of this exploration and sharpening of skills that Masicka became known for his consistency producing hit after hit. This kept him prominent in the hyperactive reggae/dancehall music space. His hard work and attention to detail, soon transformed his reputation from great lyricist to great artist. Through his pursuit of his highest potential, Masicka has become a well-balanced artist in the fullest sense.

438, release by ONErpm and 1SydeRecords, features prominent artists and producers, like Dunwell, and artists Sean Paul, Popcaan, and Stefflon Don, Masicka highlights a rounded musical element to 438. The album itself takes listeners on a journey through story and sound, displaying moments of compliment and contrast not just in narrative but also in sonic and aesthetics. This well curated body of work also features prior hits like "They Don't Know", a crowd favorite, "Different Type", and "Ultimate".

Masicka shares his personal journey, allows fans to party as well as share his lyrical prowess so many fell in love with. The Long-awaited Story Part 3 stands on its own as the crowning jewel in a massive feat of storytelling that has spanned a trilogy of songs. Altogether 438 is an exciting next step in the career of Masicka. The album is available now for preorder but goes live officially on December 3rd.

