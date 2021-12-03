CBD Kratom Heads West in New York City

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CBD Kratom will open its fifth New York City store, 2039-B Broadway in the Upper West Side with a soft store opening planned for today, December 3 followed by an official Grand Opening Event on December 10. CBD Kratom is the largest privately owned cannabis and kratom retail chain in the United States.

CBD Kratom has opened a new store in New York's Flatiron District. (PRNewsfoto/CBD Kratom)

CBD Kratom is excited to plant roots in the Upper West Side and join what is considered to be one of New York City's best neighborhoods.

"The iconic Upper West Side is an ideal neighborhood for us as we continue our expansion in New York City," said Ocean Cohen, Director of Retail Growth and Development at CBD Kratom. "Adding THC-O to our product line along with a store in the Upper West Side allows us to connect with even more people looking for wellness solutions. The neighborhood has a relaxed vibe and customers will find the same welcoming atmosphere inside our store."

CBD Kratom entered the New York market on 4/20, the official holiday of the cannabis industry. The company now has stores in the following locations:

Chelsea on April 20

Lenox Hill in the Upper East Side on May 20

Flatiron in the Flatiron District on October 1

Midtown Times Square on November 4

Upper West Side on December 3

With five locations already in place, CBD Kratom's massive New York City expansion is still far from over with plans to open three more stores in SoHo, the Financial District and the Upper East Side in early 2022.

Since opening its first store in 2016, CBD Kratom has expanded significantly throughout the country with 47 locations throughout six major cities: Chicago, Dallas, Houston, New York City, Philadelphia and St. Louis. The company offers more than 600 cannabis products including CBD, THC-O, CBG, other cannabinoids, and more than 50 strains of pure kratom, and kratom specialty products.

Known for their excellent and tailored customer service, CBD Kratom's extensively trained staff will help customers find the right products to fit their specific needs.

"Growing our New York City footprint is critical and the Upper West Side provides us with a significant boost in reach and visibility," Cohen said. "It is a diverse neighborhood that attracts a high volume of people and we look forward to introducing ourselves and our products to them. At our stores, we make sure everyone finds their fit so they can sleep well, wake well, and live well."

ABOUT CBD KRATOM:

CBD Kratom is committed to helping customers lead healthy and fulfilling lives. Through their extensive product selection that includes edibles, topical creams, oils, skin care and pet treats, customers are guaranteed to find the right product for their unique needs. CBD Kratom has 47 retail locations throughout Chicago, Dallas, Houston, New York, Philadelphia, and St. Louis. For more information, visit shopcbdkratom.com.

