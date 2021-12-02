Viasat Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Events

CARLSBAD, Calif., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global communications company, today announced Mark Dankberg, Viasat's co-founder and executive chairman will participate at the following events for the financial community:

Morgan Stanley 4th Annual Space Summit Participation: Panel and 1-on-1 meetings Panel: "National Security and the Growing Threat in Space" Date/Time: Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at 11:15 a.m. Eastern Time Location: New York, NY

Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference Participation: 1-on-1 meetings only Date: Wednesday, December 8, 2021 Location: Virtual

Viasat maintains a current listing of its scheduled investor conferences on the Events and Presentations page in the Investor section of its website. For more information visit: investors.viasat.com.

For specific conference information, or to register for either the Morgan Stanley 4th Annual Space Summit or the Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference, please contact the organizations directly.

