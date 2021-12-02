Remcom Introduces Schematic Editor in XFdtd EM Simulation Software for Advanced Matching Network Analysis

STATE COLLEGE, Pa., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Remcom announces the addition of a schematic editor and frequency-domain circuit solver in the latest release of XFdtd® 3D EM Simulation Software , enabling today's most advanced antenna matching network and corporate feed network analyses, including multi-state and multi-port devices.

The new schematic editor is a sophisticated, integrated simulation tool that combines matching network analysis with full-wave results. New visuals make it easy to explore the impact of a matching network design on FDTD results for even the most complex antenna systems. In addition, the elegant editing interface simplifies the workflow of importing a matching network topology from a matching circuit optimization tool and then executing the post-processing simulation in XFdtd.

The schematic editor also allows a more comprehensive collection of critical full-wave results to be delivered. Near field heatmaps, far zone patterns, system efficiency, and more can be analyzed in the presence of a matching network.

Various use cases that the schematic editor supports include simple pi or T matching networks, multi-state and multi-port aperture or impedance tuners, and corporate feed networks with digital phase shifters. With the ability to connect to multiple full-wave simulations, XFdtd reveals operating modes for different frequency bands and physical configurations.

Jeff Barney, XFdtd product manager, said, "Remcom is keeping pace with the evolution of modern antenna design by ensuring XFdtd meets industry requirements for a range of applications. In smartphones, for example, the available real estate for antennas is shrinking, and the need for antennas to operate over a wide range of RF bands is growing. Our users, therefore, need to analyze matching network configurations that include aperture and impedance tuners. Integrating the schematic editor with XF's full-wave results provides the flexibility and power necessary to streamline workflow, shorten design cycles, and ensure greater accuracy when simulating device performance."

For more information on the latest release of XFdtd, please visit Remcom's website . XFdtd users without an active Remcom Professional Support contract can upgrade to the latest version by contacting sales .

About Remcom: Remcom provides innovative electromagnetic simulation and wireless propagation software for commercial users and U.S. government sponsors. Remcom's complementary products work together to provide complete end-to-end design and analysis of complex devices in real world scenarios, simplifying EM analysis for a wide variety of applications including antenna design and placement, 5G MIMO, outdoor and indoor mmWave planning, mobile device design, biomedical, microwave, automotive radar, and more. Remcom is committed to its customers' unique needs, offering flexible licensing options for installations of all sizes as well as custom engineered solutions.

