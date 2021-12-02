Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Opens Applications for the 18th Annual Cat® Lift Trucks Scholarship Program to Houston-Area High-School Students

HOUSTON, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Houston-based Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas, one of the world's leading manufacturers and providers of material handling, automation and fleet solutions, announced today the call for applications for its 18th annual Cat® Lift Trucks scholarship program. Each year, the scholarship program honors an outstanding Houston-area high school senior interested in pursuing a four-year degree related to the material handling industry. This year's winner will be honored at the 2022 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo™ and awarded a $5,000 scholarship to go towards their higher education.

"We are incredibly proud to continue our long-standing commitment to higher education through the Cat Lift Trucks scholarship program," said Ken Barina, president of Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas. "For 18 years, we have helped Move The World Forward by investing in our future engineers and leaders in the material handling industry, and it's fulfilling to be part of their educational journey and career."

Since its launch in 2005, the Cat Lift Trucks scholarship program has awarded $130,000 in educational assistance to 26 Houston area students. Past scholarship recipients have enrolled at Texas Universities and colleges, including Texas A&M University, The University of Texas at Austin and Texas State Technical College, pursuing degrees in various fields such as mechanical and chemical engineering, welding technology and entrepreneurship. Recipients are selected based on their academic performance, commitment to community service, demonstration of leadership abilities and financial need.

As the Official Lift Truck Provider of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, Cat Lift Trucks will announce the winner of the 2022 scholarship during the annual event, taking place February 28 - March 20, 2022.

"It's an honor for us to give back to the local community with the Cat Lift Trucks scholarship program and to serve as a sponsor of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo," said John Sneddon, executive vice president, Sales and Marketing, at Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas. "Presenting the scholarship to a deserving student each year at the annual event is our way of honoring the Houston Rodeo's 90-year commitment to Texas youth and education."

Applications for the 2022 Cat Lift Trucks scholarship must be submitted online by 11:59 PM CST on January 31, 2022. Finalists will be notified by February 11, 2022 and a winner will be selected on or before February 25, 2022. More information, including scholarship requirements and online application, can be found at https://www.logisnextamericas.com/en/cat/cat-lift-trucks-scholarship.

About Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas

Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas and its group companies have helped customers Move The World Forward for more than 100 years. A technology-driven manufacturer, Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas offers scalable solutions from material handling to automation and extensive fleet support. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, its complete portfolio of advanced solutions spans across five leading brands – Mitsubishi forklift trucks, Cat® lift trucks, Rocla AGV Solutions, UniCarriers® Forklifts and Jungheinrich® warehouse and automation products. All products are backed by an extensive dealer network offering industry-leading customer service and product support. For more information, visit www.LogisnextAmericas.com.

About Cat® Lift Trucks

Cat® lift trucks is one of the most trusted forklift brands in the World. For more than 55 years, customers have relied on the Cat lift trucks brand for quality and reliable forklifts backed by exceptional service and support through its trusted dealer network. With capacities ranging from 2,500 to 15,500 pounds, Cat lift trucks delivers fuel-efficient lift trucks for greater productivity and advanced electric forklifts with longer run times and a lower total cost of ownership. Cat lift trucks are manufactured and distributed by the Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas group, one of the largest lift truck manufacturers in the World. For more information, visit www.logisnextamericas.com/en/cat.

