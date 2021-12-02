Lummus and Moscow Refinery Sign Agreement for Furnace Supply in Russia

HOUSTON, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lummus Technology announced it has been awarded a contract from the Gazpromneft Moscow Refinery for two fired heaters. The heaters will be installed at the refinery in Moscow, and are part of the plant's modernization to improve operational efficiency and environmental performance.

"This award is a great example of how Lummus supports its customers across their capital investment and operational cycles," said Leon de Bruyn, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lummus Technology. "We are building on CLG's delayed coking technology with our advanced heater technology and supporting our partner in reliable operations to optimize light product yields, while delivering high run-length and energy efficiency at the Moscow Refinery."

Lummus' scope includes the design and supply of two fired heaters, adding to the delayed coking technology that CLG, a joint venture between Chevron and Lummus, provided in 2018.

Lummus' delayed coking heaters can handle a wide range of feedstocks in refineries and upgrades for both fuel and specialty coke production. Current heater designs work in cooperation with CLG's delayed coking technology and incorporate multiple cabins with single coils to deliver superior individual firing, precise temperature control and stringent air quality standards.

About Lummus Technology

Lummus Technology is the global leader in developing process technologies that make modern life possible and focus on a more sustainable, low carbon future. Lummus is a master licensor of clean energy, petrochemical, refining, gas processing and renewable technologies, and a supplier of catalysts, proprietary equipment, digitalization and related lifecycle services to customers worldwide. To learn more about Lummus, visit www.LummusTechnology.com.

About the Moscow Refinery

The Moscow Refinery is the main supplier of fuels to the Moscow region, covering 40 percent of the capital's market. The refinery has been undertaking a full-scale modernization program since 2011. Thanks to various initiatives the plant has already cut production-driven environmental impacts by 50 percent, with these expected to drop another 50 percent by 2021 once the second phase of modernization is complete.

