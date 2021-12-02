Keystone 1031 Acquires Six Net Leased Properties for DST Portfolio Keystone 1031, a sponsor of Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) offerings, acquired a portfolio of six net leased essential retail properties in top markets for their DST offering.

JERICHO, N.Y., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Keystone 1031 (KNPRE 1031), a sponsor of impact and tax advantaged investments, has acquired six net leased properties in major MSAs on behalf of their current DST offering, Keystone 1031 Net Leased Portfolio. The offering seeks to raise $15,375,000 in equity from accredited investors.

The single-tenant properties total more than 58,000 SF and are leased to nationally recognized brands Sherwin-Williams, Firestone, O'Reilly's Auto Parts, 7-Eleven, and Walgreens. The portfolio is diversified across four states – Florida, Texas, Kansas, and Washington – with 75% of the portfolio income generated in states with no state income tax. Keystone secured 10-year, fixed interest rate, non-recourse debt for the acquisition. The portfolio is designed to provide capital preservation and monthly, predictable cash flow during the anticipated 10 year holding period.

"In this market, it took time to compile a portfolio we felt confident in bringing to market," explained Mike Packman, KNPRE's Founder & CEO. "We structured this portfolio to weather future market conditions by selecting real estate investors will want to own regardless of who the tenant is because the properties are in great locations in major markets, stable or growing demographics, and nationally recognized brands with proven histories of managing operations through various market cycles. I am encouraged by the support we have received by the IBD and RIA communities for our initial DST offering. To those early adopters, we thank you for your trust in us and look forward to building long-standing relationships and serving as a trusted sponsor in the DST space."

