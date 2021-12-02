LawCall
iRobot Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Events

Virtual Investor Day Scheduled for December 9, 2021
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago

BEDFORD, Mass., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iRobot Corp. (NASDAQ: IRBT), a leader in consumer robots, today announced that the company plans to participate in two upcoming investor events this month. Pertinent details include:

iRobot logo. (PRNewsfoto/iRobot Corp.)
Date:

December 6, 2021

Conference: 

Raymond James Technology Conference

Presentation Time: 

2:10 p.m. ET

Event URL: 

https://investor.irobot.com/events/event-details/irobot-corp-raymond-james-technology-investors-conference-2021

iRobot executives: 

Colin Angle, chairman and CEO


Julie Zeiler, executive vice president and CFO


Andrew Kramer, vice president, investor relations



Date: 

December 9, 2021

Event: 

iRobot 2021 Virtual Investor Day

Time: 

9:00 a.m. ET

Event URL: 

https://investor.irobot.com/events/event-details/irobot-virtual-investor-day

Event Details: 

The event will feature presentations by iRobot's executive leadership team.

Notes: 

Interested investors are encouraged to register in advance of the event at https://irobotinvestorday.open-exchange.net/registration

About iRobot Corporation
iRobot®, the leading global consumer robot company, designs and builds robots that empower people to do more both inside and outside of the home. iRobot created the home robot cleaning category with the introduction of its Roomba® Robot Vacuum in 2002. Today, iRobot is a global enterprise that has sold more than 30 million robots worldwide. iRobot's product line, including the Roomba and the Braava® family of mopping robots, feature proprietary technologies and advanced concepts in cleaning, mapping and navigation. iRobot engineers are building an ecosystem of robots and technologies to enable the smart home. For more information about iRobot, please visit www.irobot.com.

