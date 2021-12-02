IRG Realty Advisors Names Senior Vice President, New Director of Property Management

RICHFIELD, Ohio, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IRG Realty Advisors, LLC (IRG RA), one of the largest third-party real estate services companies in Ohio, recently announced that Chris Monaco has been named Senior Vice President and Director of Property Management.

Chris Monaco has been named IRG Realty Advisor's Senior Vice President and Director of Property Management.

"With over 30 years in the real estate industry, Chris has extensive experience in asset management, property management, accounting, restructuring, and real estate division management," said Greg Hipp, President of IRG RA. "He believes in providing clear direction and empowering his team to successfully operate in their areas of expertise. He will target high operating standards for the portfolio and is a great addition to the team."

Monaco will lead the property management, operations, and lease administration groups with the staffing structure of those areas unchanged. Hipp will continue to work closely with him and all the key leaders to ensure the department's continued growth.

Prior to coming to IRG Realty Advisors, Monaco was the Chief Executive Officer at Zaremba Management Company. In this role, he was responsible for the day-to-day operations of the company. This portfolio consisted of approximately 7,000 multi-family units in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, and North Carolina.

He also previously held the role of Vice President of Property Operations at Developers Diversified Realty (DDR, Site Centers) and was responsible for ensuring operational consistency and efficiency across DDR's portfolio of nearly 300 mall, lifestyle, power, community and grocery anchored shopping centers throughout the United States and Puerto Rico. The role focused on asset appearance, operations, and safety, including compliance guidelines, standardization, sustainability programs, purchasing, and training.

About IRG Realty Advisors

IRG Realty Advisors (IRG RA) is a full-service firm of more than 150 professionals with expertise in real estate development and management of complex, mixed-use projects. These projects include: commercial office, retail, industrial, warehouse and multi-family space. As an advisory firm, IRG RA creates cohesive strategic recommendations for clients, resulting in value enhancement. The company's service lines include: Property & Asset Management, Transaction Management, Development Services, Project Management, Consulting and Facility Management. IRG RA has solidified itself as a market leader; one of the largest third-party real estate services companies in Ohio, overseeing 100 million sq. ft. of assets in 28 states. The company has offices throughout the nation, with its headquarters in Richfield, Ohio and a division in Larchmont, New York. For more information visit: www.irgra.com

For more information, contact:

Lauren Crumrine, Director of Marketing | IRG

614-562-9252

lcrumrine@industrialrealtygroup.com

IRG RA Logo

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE IRG Realty Advisors