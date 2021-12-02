CaseWare International Announces Acquisition to Expand in Denmark

TORONTO, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - CaseWare International Inc., the global leader for audit, assurance, financial reporting and data analytics solutions, announced today that it has acquired the CaseWare Denmark operations from its longtime distributor FSR - Danish Auditors located in Copenhagen, Denmark.

FSR - Danish Auditors, the trade organization of auditing, accounting, tax and corporate finance, in Denmark, has 525 member firms and 4,900 individual members. FSR has been an independent distributor for CaseWare International, since 2014, offering powerful platforms like desktop-based Working Papers and cloud-enabled solutions to accounting and finance professionals in the region.

"We are thrilled to bring the FSR team onboard'', said David Osborne, CEO CaseWare International. "The strong market presence FSR has made offering industry-specific solutions, combined with CaseWare's excellence in developing innovative products and services, is another step towards strengthening our global footprint and providing new levels of business efficiency to accounting firms, corporations and governments worldwide."

"I am extremely proud of the FSR team's contribution to CaseWare's brand presence in Denmark. As we continue our journey together, we are committed to continue building strong client relationships to expand CaseWare's operations in the country," said Celina Bach-Møller, Executive Manager - CWI Denmark ApS.

This decision to join forces further recognizes the importance of business transformation to keep industries moving forward, markets growing, and organizations succeeding. The need to advance capabilities in the audit and accounting industry calls for more integrated solutions that will address new challenges across accounting firms, corporations, and government entities.

About CaseWare International

CaseWare International Inc. is the leading global provider of desktop and cloud-enabled solutions for audit, assurance, financial reporting and data analytics for Accounting firms, Corporations, and Government regulators. With efficiency, quality and value in mind, CaseWare provides innovative solutions to over 500,000 users, in 130 countries and in 16 languages.

About FSR - Danish Auditors

