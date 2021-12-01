Scotch & Soda Reveals Collaboration With Artist Edward Granger During Miami Art Week

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amsterdam-based lifestyle fashion brand Scotch & Soda announces a unique collaboration with New York artist Edward Granger to celebrate the free spirit of Amsterdam in Miami, consisting of a mural installation and two limited-edition T-shirts featuring Granger's signature abstract geometric artwork. Through the partnership, Scotch & Soda champions the artist's vibrant and colorful work that reflects individuality, authenticity and the power of self-expression.

Launched to coincide with Miami Art Week, the collaboration with Granger includes an artwork takeover on the façade of the Scotch & Soda Wynwood Miami store, located at 2310 NW 2nd Avenue. "The free spirit of Miami" mural – which will debut on December 1st and remain up for one year – will feature Granger's use of geometric shapes and color. Known as one of Miami's most creative districts, Wynwood Walls showcases large-scale works by some of the world's best-known street artists – and Granger's installation will be a unique addition to the vibrant hub.

Artist Edward Granger states about the project: "When my gallery Tuleste Factory first came to me with the opportunity for a collaboration with Scotch & Soda, the vision became quickly clear: to create a visual representation of the free spirit in all of us. A mural that would visually inform the viewer about the random, awkwardly beautiful fantasy world around every one of us. Each new shape begins to connect and capture gradients of colors with objects that are seamlessly diffused."

"The Miami Spirit" limited-edition T-shirts, an ode to the city's lively colors and vibes, can be purchased on Scotch-Soda.com and at the following Scotch & Soda Florida stores: Wynwood Miami, Lincoln Road and Aventura Road. Available in both white and pink – 100 per color – the unisex cotton T-shirts will retail at $68 (€ 59.95).

Scotch & Soda will celebrate the collaboration with a cocktail party on the evening of December 2nd at Gitano, located on the rooftop of the Casa Faena hotel, where Granger has created colorful geometric plywood structures as a temporary art installation for the occasion. Co-hosted by Tuleste Factory, the New York-based art gallery representing Granger, the event will feature a music set by Celeste and special cocktails by Maestro Dobel® Tequila.

About Scotch & Soda

Born in Amsterdam, Scotch & Soda celebrates the free spirit of its birth city. Endlessly optimistic, the brand champions individuality, authenticity and the power of self-expression to create the unique – an attitude reflected in its designs. The Scotch & Soda collections include menswear, womenswear, kidswear, denim, eyewear, fragrances, and accessories, occupying a unique space in today's global fashion landscape.

The collections can be found globally in Scotch & Soda's freestanding stores across Europe, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa and Australia. By the end of 2021, the brand will have a portfolio of 249 stores around the world. Additionally, Scotch & Soda's collections are available in 7,000 doors in some of the world's biggest cities, including New York, London and Paris. The brand's online operations also ship to over 70 countries.

For more information, please visit www.scotch-soda.com

About Edward Granger

Edward Granger is one of the most sought-after abstract geometric artists in the industry, having built his reputation off his unique interpretation of color, light and shape to create a fantasy world that encourages playfulness and possibility into an often-anxious world. Taking inspiration from the cultural revolution sparked by Memphis Milano, his work seeks to challenge one's physical and emotional state by using color as a healing tool that reintroduces individuals to imagination and discovery.

Born in South Louisiana in 1989, Granger is a formerly trained architect, having received his master's degree in Architecture from the University of Louisiana in 2012. His work has been exhibited all over the world, from New Orleans, New York, Berlin, Brisbane, Sofia and Miami, and has been represented by The Fireplace Project in New York, Victori+MO in Brooklyn, and the Hue Gallery in Miami.

Edward currently resides in Brooklyn.

For more information, please visit www.egranger.com

