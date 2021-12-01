RED Technologies files AFC System operator application with the FCC

PARIS, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RED Technologies announces the company filed its application to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) for approval as an Automated Frequency Coordination (AFC) System operator. The AFC is necessary to tell Wi-Fi 6E standard power unlicensed devices what channels and power levels can safely be used in a particular location to avoid interference with existing licensed incumbents such as fixed microwave links and radio astronomy facilities.

This strategic decision will enable RED Technologies to complete its unique SAS suite. RED actively contributes to the 6GHz standardization while developing the necessary AFC to support WLAN and 5G over 6 GHz unlicensed band. The company has extensive experience in building innovative cloud-based spectrum sharing solutions, and is already serving numerous customers in the US with its Spectrum Access System (SAS) for CBRS through a partnership with Amdocs. RED also operates TVWS systems in the US and Canada, two markets where the AFC is required and which will be the first countries to permit 6 GHz operation outdoors.

In order to fully cover spectrum sharing opportunities independently, RED Technologies is currently passing FCC certification to become a Wave 2 SAS administrator, a certification the company has already successfully passed in wave 1 in partnership with Amdocs, and anticipates to enter the CBRS market mid 2022.

About RED Technologies

As telecoms markets move towards 5G and in the face of increasing spectrum shortages and demand for accessible and affordable services, policy-makers and industry stakeholders have devised ground-breaking regulatory frameworks to enable dynamic spectrum sharing.

Founded in 2012, RED Technologies has been a pioneer in spectrum sharing technologies and actively contributed to the CBRS regulatory and standard developments. RED Technologies' team is constituted of first-class engineers coming from top tier telecom vendors and operators. RED Technologies is now a leading provider of cutting-edge technologies and services, offering scalable cloud-based CBRS and TVWS spectrum sharing solutions soon completed with its 6GHz AFC.

RED technologies will sustain its contribution to the necessary standardization and regulatory works in all potential bands to further consolidate the position the company as a unique and innovative dynamic spectrum sharing specialist with the full range of available to operators, verticals and governments worldwide. The reference shareholder of the company is venture capital firm Karista (www.karista.vc).

More information can be found at https://www.redtechnologies.fr and welcome.wavedb.com.

