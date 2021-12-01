RapidDeploy Continues Focus on Employee Success with Eileen O'Brien as Vice President of People Operations Experienced people operations professional brought on to support progressing U.S. team

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RapidDeploy , the industry's leading cloud-native emergency response platform, announces the addition of Eileen O'Brien as the company's vice president of people operations. In this role, O'Brien leads U.S. team growth as well as employee wellness and engagement initiatives.

(PRNewsfoto/RapidDeploy)

"We're excited for Eileen to lead People Operations at RapidDeploy," RapidDeploy Co-Founder and CEO Steve Raucher said. "With over 20 years in a human resources career dedicated to growing and supporting organizations, Eileen is the right person to take RapidDeploy to the next level."

Prior to RapidDeploy, O'Brien served as associate vice president of talent acquisition and chief human resource officer for Broward Health, where she held leadership positions in one of the nation's largest public hospital systems and collaborated across the executive team to drive organizational success. O'Brien also has held additional senior leadership positions in other multi-state healthcare organizations, financial services, and higher education, and she is a Senior Certified HR Professional through both the Society for Human Resources Management and Human Resources Certification Institute.

"One of the most important things about the emergency response industry is that it's human-centric," O'Brien said. "I look forward to supporting the HR efforts of a team that focuses on the people working behind the scenes to make sure that every emergency is treated with the utmost importance."

O'Brien came to the RapidDeploy team to advance development and bring structure at a critical time as RapidDeploy is evolving. O'Brien is the third woman to join the executive team this year, highlighting RapidDeploy's commitment to uplifting women in the emergency response field.

To learn more about RapidDeploy's 9-1-1 public safety ecosystem, visit www.rapiddeploy.com .

About RapidDeploy:

RapidDeploy is the industry's only truly open and integrated response platform, transforming 9-1-1 communications centers of any size into data-centric organizations. RapidDeploy achieves new levels of situational awareness and reduces 9-1-1 response time by seamlessly integrating third-party data, ensuring it is available when, where and how telecommunicators and first responders need it. The company's cloud-native platform includes analytics, mapping, dispatch and first responder applications. To learn more, visit https://www.rapiddeploy.com/

