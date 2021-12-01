Like NFTs. Earn Crypto in the NFT RA!CE with RARA Social

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RARA.social , a `like-to-earn` app for NFTs, launched a new competition to discover the best NFTs according to fans, not price. Called the NFT RA!CE, the goal is to decentralize curation of NFTs through a `like-to-earn` protocol.

As a follow-up to RARA's app for curating NFT auctions , the NFT RA!CE moves beyond auctions to general curating of NFTs with fans and curators at the center of the action.

"To incentivize NFT discovery, we are launching $RA! tokens, a Web3 replacement for Facebook's likes and Twitter's hearts," said Lawson Baker , founder of RARA Social. "We created $RA! to make NFT investing more accessible for fans. You no longer need a ton of ETH to invest in an NFT. With $RA! fans can invest in the virality of an NFT they don't own."

Announced early today, RARA's NFT RA!CE will launch today and runs daily Wednesday through Friday noon to 4pm ET. Inspired by Mirror's $WRITE Race , Curators enter NFTs into the RA!CE by investing $RA!s. Fans invest $RA! in their favorite NFTs and earn more $RA! based on how early they invested in the NFTs relative to other fans investing $RA! in the same NFT.

"As a long time NFT collector, I'm excited for the future of NFT curation. RARA's NFT RA!CE is a great way for new artists and NFTs to be discovered by fans and earn tokens for curating," said BlockchainBrett , an investor in RARA.

With almost 18 million NFTs on OpenSea alone, NFT growth does not appear to be slowing down. However, what's promoted on the frontpage and our NFTs feeds are as centralized as Web 2.0 social platforms, a problem that recently led to insider buying of NFTs .

"THE RISE OF COLLECTOR 'INFLUENCERS' ARE A THING NOW. NOT SAYING ALL ARE OUT THERE FOR THEIR OWN INTERESTS BUT, DECENTRALIZED CURATION IS AN ABSOLUTE MUST FOR COUNTERACTING ANY TYPE OF CRYPTOART NARRATIVE CONTROL BY A SELECT FEW," said Robness , inventor of the #trashart movement and Genesis Curator of the NFT RA!CE. "I'M A BIG SUPPORTER OF COMMUNITIES...THAT CAN TIP THE SCALES WITH POWER IN NUMBERS, I FEEL RARA CAN HELP IN THIS AREA."

To enter the NFT RA!CE, go to app.rara.social to earn your first 100 $RA! and invest in NFTs.

Follow @rara_social on twitter for NFT RA!CE updates or join the community at RARA.house .

Launched in 2020, RARA.social is building a 'like-to-earn' protocol to decentralize curation and finally make fan expression valuable on the Internet.

Lawson Baker is the founder of RARA.social. Lawson is an advisor to Hashflow and Subspace Network and a member of Seed Club , FWB , and OnDeck Founders . Prior to RARA, Lawson co-authored ERC-1404 at TokenSoft , was part of the founding team of SynapseFI , and was an attorney and investment banker.

