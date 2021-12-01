-- Amcor continues to lead the way on innovation and sustainability as one of the world's largest packaging suppliers to the medical-device industry.

Amcor Unveils State-of-the-art Healthcare Packaging Facility In Singapore To Serve Accelerating Customer Demands In Asia Pacific

SINGAPORE and CHICAGO, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amcor (NYSE: AMCR) (ASX:AMC), a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging, today announced the opening of its greenfield packaging facility in Tuas, Singapore. The dedicated healthcare packaging facility will address a current and future market need, as demand for healthcare packaging is rapidly increasing across the region.

Amcor's new Tuas facility comprises cleanroom manufacturing environments, capability in three-, seven- and nine-layer co-extrusion blown film, and state-of-the-art flexographic printing. It is also fully certified to ISO 13485, ensuring the ability to fully satisfy industry regulatory requirements.

"With the Asia Pacific healthcare packaging market expected to grow at a more than 8% through 2026*, Amcor is laying the foundation to support that growth with this advanced facility in the region," said Amcor's Chief Commercial Officer, Peter Konieczny. "Our innovative and regional approach in this space, coupled with our commitment to sustainability, will ensure our continued industry leadership for customers of all sizes, as well as the environment."

As part of a global initiative to expand the reach of Amcor's innovation network, Amcor is establishing an innovation center for healthcare films in the Singapore facility to drive advancement in co-extrusion blown film technology. Amcor will leverage its global product platform and the strengthened innovation capabilities enabled by this new center to bring new technologies, innovations and compelling products to market to serve customers in Asia Pacific.

"Healthcare is one of the fastest growing industries in the region, and customers are looking for packaging suppliers that can improve their speed to the market," said Scott Jackson, Amcor's General Manager, Southeast Asia Healthcare. "Our new Singapore facility is a meaningful step towards expanding our product offerings and increasing our capacity to support customer growth, now and well into the future."

Increasing consumer demand for more sustainable products is reshaping the packaging industry and creating a powerful incentive for companies to lead through innovation. Amcor is pleased to lead by example, having previously pledged that all of its packaging will be recyclable or reusable by 2025. To that end, the new facility in Singapore uses printing technology that is water based with no solvent emissions. Its multilayer blown films can produce recycle-ready products and its multilayer film technology allows new product innovation with a lower carbon footprint.

About Amcor

Amcor is a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal-care, and other products. Amcor works with leading companies around the world to protect their products and the people who rely on them, differentiate brands, and improve supply chains through a range of flexible and rigid packaging, specialty cartons, closures, and services. The company is focused on making packaging that is increasingly light-weighted, recyclable and reusable, and made using an increasing amount of recycled content. Around 46,000 Amcor people generate $13 billion in annual sales from operations that span about 225 locations in 40-plus countries. NYSE: AMCR; ASX: AMC

