OWLET, INC. CLASS ACTION Alert: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for Central District of California against Owlet, Inc.

OWLET, INC. CLASS ACTION Alert: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for Central District of California against Owlet, Inc. LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE IS JANUARY 18, 2022

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces the announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of: (a) purchasers of the securities of Owlet, Inc. (NYSE: OWLT) between March 31, 2021 and October 4, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"); and/or (b) held Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation common stock as of June 1, 2021 and were eligible to vote at Sandbridge's special meeting on July 14, 2021.

(PRNewsfoto/Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman )

All investors who purchased of Owlet, Inc. and incurred losses are urged to contact the firm immediately at classmember@whafh.com or (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774. You may obtain additional information concerning the action or join the case on our website, www.whafh.com.

If you have incurred losses in the shares of Owlet, Inc. you may, no later than January 18, 2022, request that the Court appoint you lead plaintiff of the proposed class. Please contact Wolf Haldenstein to learn more about your rights as an investor in of Owlet, Inc.

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO JOIN THE CASE

According to the filed complaint, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:

Owlet was reasonably likely to be required to obtain marketing authorization for the Smart Sock because the FDA concluded it was a medical device;

as a result, Owlet was reasonably likely to cease commercial distribution of the Smart Sock in the U.S. until it obtained the requisite approval; and

as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Wolf Haldenstein has extensive experience in the prosecution of securities class actions and derivative litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country. The firm has attorneys in various practice areas; and offices in New York, Chicago and San Diego. The reputation and expertise of this firm in shareholder and other class litigation has been repeatedly recognized by the courts, which have appointed it to major positions in complex securities multi-district and consolidated litigation.

If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this case, please immediately contact Wolf Haldenstein by telephone at (800) 575-0735, via e-mail at classmember@whafh.com, or visit our website at www.whafh.com.

Contact:

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP

Patrick Donovan, Esq.

Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis

Email: gstone@whafh.com, donovan@whafh.com or classmember@whafh.com

Tel: (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774

Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP