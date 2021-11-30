Brightway Insurance expands into Maryland, Mississippi and Nevada as it opens 12 new locations - With its October and November franchise openings, Brightway has locations operating in 29 states. -

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightway Insurance announced today more people are realizing their dreams of business ownership through Brightway with the opening of 12 new franchise locations in October and November. The stores that opened in Maryland, Mississippi and Nevada are the brand's first franchise units to open in those states. The company also grew its footprint in California, Florida, Missouri and New York. The newest franchisees come from a variety of backgrounds, ranging from insurance to accounting.

Brightway's franchising options offer significant growth opportunities. Whether you choose to start small or go big, we have options for everyone seeking to start their own profitable business. Our award-winning customer service and back-office support empower people from a wide variety of backgrounds to build a profitable business. In traditional agencies, countless hours are spent servicing accounts for existing customers. At Brightway, we handle that work on our agents' behalf, freeing them up to focus on new sales all while building a residual income stream when policies renew.

"We are thrilled to expand into three new states and in states where we already have a strong presence and are happy to welcome Nnamdi, Richard, Tiffany, Osama, Scott, Stephen, Sabrina, Robin, Jason, Jeff, Rahim, Thierry and Ana to the Brightway family," said Brightway President and CEO, Michael Miller. "We look forward to seeing each of them thrive with Brightway."

Brightway's team of experts helps new franchise owners build their business from day one. Nearly 500 insurance professionals stand ready to provide initial training and ongoing support in areas including Customer Service, Technology, Accounting, Marketing, Distribution, Business Analytics, Carrier Relations and Appointments, Licensing, Recruiting and Hiring.

Brightway introduced lower-investment franchise opportunities last year and welcomed more franchisees than ever before in the company's history.

About Brightway Insurance

Brightway Insurance is a national property/casualty insurance distribution company with more than $870 million in annualized written premium, making it one of the largest Personal Lines agencies in the U.S.

Brightway's focus is on producing Win, Win, Win outcomes for consumers by offering customized insurance solutions and for people wishing to sell insurance by providing business opportunities that span from single Agent to multi-unit enterprises. Regardless of the path taken, Brightway provides the support necessary to consistently outsell other insurance agents.

Brightway got its start in 2008 and has since grown to 1,200 people in 331 offices across 29 states serving customers in all 50 states.

Consumers seeking a better insurance buying experience may visit Brightway.com, and people wishing to learn more about franchise ownership with Brightway may visit BrightwayDifference.com.

