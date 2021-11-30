Altimeter Growth Corp. Shareholders Approve Business Combination with Grab

MENLO PARK, Calif., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Altimeter Growth Corp. ("AGC" or "the company") (NASDAQ: AGC) today announced AGC shareholders approved the previously announced business combination with Grab, Southeast Asia's leading superapp, at an extraordinary meeting of shareholders today.

Shareholder redemptions were effectively 0%, at 0.02%. Complete official results of the vote and shareholder redemption will be included in a Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed by AGC with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

As previously disclosed, the transaction is expected to close December 1, 2021, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of customary closing conditions. Following the close of the business combination, Grab's Class A common stock is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq on December 2, 2021 under the ticker symbol "GRAB."

About Grab

Grab is Southeast Asia's leading superapp based on GMV in 2020 in each of food deliveries, mobility and the e-wallets segment of financial services, according to Euromonitor. Grab operates across the deliveries, mobility and digital financial services sectors in over 400 cities in eight countries in the Southeast Asia region - Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Grab enables millions of people each day to access its driver- and merchant-partners to order food or groceries, send packages, hail a ride or taxi, pay for online purchases or access services such as lending, insurance, wealth management and telemedicine, all through a single "everyday everything" app. Grab was founded in 2012 with the mission to drive Southeast Asia forward by creating economic empowerment for everyone, and since then, the Grab app has been downloaded onto millions of mobile devices. Grab strives to serve a double bottom line: to simultaneously deliver financial performance for its shareholders and a positive social impact in Southeast Asia.

About Altimeter

Altimeter Capital Management, LP is a leading technology-focused investment firm built by founders for founders with over $15 billion in assets under management. Altimeter's mission is to help visionary entrepreneurs build iconic companies, disrupt markets and improve lives through all stages of growth. Altimeter manages a variety of venture and public funds and serves as an expert long-term partner to companies as they enter the public markets.

