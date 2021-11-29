Pilot Company Guests Break Record in Veterans Day Giving Campaign for the Call of Duty Endowment

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Veterans Day, Pilot Company and its guests raised a record-breaking $1.75 million through a three-week in-store round-up campaign to benefit the Call of Duty Endowment, a nonprofit organization committed to placing Veterans into high-quality jobs after their service. This amount more than triples the original 2021 goal of $500,000 and will support a brigade-sized group of veterans – more than 3,000 service members – in their search for employment.

Pilot Company teamed up with the Call of Duty Endowment for a Veterans Day round-up campaign from Oct. 25, 2021 - Nov. 15, 2021, and raised a record-breaking $1.75 million to support jobs for veterans.

"We're proud to support military service members and their families every day with a year-round discount at our stores," said Shameek Konar, CEO of Pilot Company. "For Veterans Day, it was important that we do something special to not only thank Veterans, but also support them. We are overwhelmed by the generosity of our guests and the hard work of our team members to raise this record-setting amount for the Call of Duty Endowment that will help thousands of Veterans find their next career."

As a part of its giving-back commitment, Pilot Company has partnered with the Endowment since 2019 to support the nonprofit's goal to help 100,000 Veterans secure post-service employment by 2024. From October 25 – November 15, guests were invited to join the cause by rounding-up their change at the company's more than 750 participating U.S. travel centers, with 100% of the proceeds going directly to the Endowment. Pilot Company matched $100,000 of the donations.

To help raise awareness for the Call of Duty Endowment's mission and recognize Veterans, the campaign was featured on the Pilot Flying J No. 1 Chevrolet in two Xfinity Series races: at the Martinsville Speedway on October 30 and at the Phoenix Raceway on Saturday, Nov. 6. The Pilot Flying J No. 1 Chevrolet featured a camouflage picture collage of Veterans that have received employment assistance through the Endowment and of Pilot Company team members that are Veterans, including the company's Founder, Jim Haslam II.

On Veterans Day, Pilot Company thanked all active-duty service members and veterans with a free $10 meal* through the myRewards Plus™ app. Military members that verify their status with ID.me in the myRewards Plus™ app can always get special savings, including a year-round 10% discount on food and beverages*, at the company's participating Pilot Flying J Travel Centers and One9 Fuel Network locations.

For more information about the Call of Duty Endowment, go to callofdutyendowment.org. To learn more about Pilot Company, including career opportunities and its giving-back initiatives, visit pilotcompany.com/about.

*Data rates may apply. Other terms and conditions apply.

About Pilot Company

Pilot Company keeps North America's drivers moving as one of the leading suppliers of fuel and the largest operator of travel centers. Founded in 1958 and headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, Pilot Company has grown its network to more than 800 retail and fueling locations and as the third largest tanker fleet in North America, supplies more than 12 billion gallons of fuel per year. Its energy division also supplies DEF, bio and renewables and provides hauling and disposal services. Pilot Company serves 1.5 million guests per day and provides over 30,000 direct fleet customers with bundled solutions for fuel, credit, factoring, services and rewards. Its Pilot Flying J Travel Center network includes over 750 locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces with more than 680 restaurants, 74,000 truck parking spaces, 5,300 deluxe showers, 6,200 diesel lanes and offers truck maintenance and tire service through Southern Tire Mart at Pilot Flying J. The One9 Fuel Network connects a variety of fueling locations to provide smaller fleets and independent professional drivers with everyday value, convenience, credit and perks. More information on locations and rewards are available in the myRewards Plus™ app.

Pilot Company is currently ranked No. 10 on Forbes' list of America's Largest Private Companies. For additional information about Pilot Company, its 28,000 team members and commitment to giving back, visit www.pilotcompany.com.

