Partner Communications Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results[1]

ROSH HA'AYIN, Israel, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
Third quarter 2021 highlights (compared with third quarter 2020)
- Total Revenues: NIS 837 million (US$ 259 million), an increase of 5%
- Service Revenues: NIS 672 million (US$ 208 million), an increase of 6%
- Equipment Revenues: NIS 165 million (US$ 51 million), a decrease of 2%
- Total Operating Expenses (OPEX)2: NIS 467 million (US$ 145 million), a decrease of 2%
- Adjusted EBITDA: NIS 250 million (US$ 77 million), an increase of 23%
- Profit for the Period: NIS 24 million (US$ 7 million), an increase of NIS 29 million
- Adjusted Free Cash Flow (before interest)2: NIS 9 million (US$ 3 million), a decrease of NIS 12 million
- Cellular ARPU: NIS 48 (US$ 15), a decrease of 6%
- Cellular Subscriber Base: approximately 3.02 million at quarter-end, an increase of 9%
- Fiber-Optic Subscriber Base: 192 thousand subscribers at quarter-end, an increase of 72 thousand subscribers since Q3 2020, and an increase of 19 thousand in the quarter
- Homes Connected (HC) to Partner's Fiber-Optic Infrastructure: 624 thousand at quarter-end, an increase of 192 thousand since Q3 2020, and an increase of 53 thousand in the quarter
- Infrastructure-Based Internet Subscriber Base: 365 thousand subscribers at quarter-end, an increase of 54 thousand subscribers since Q3 2020, and an increase of 11 thousand in the quarter
- TV Subscriber Base: 226 thousand subscribers at quarter-end, an increase of 2 thousand subscribers since Q3 2020, and an increase of 3 thousand in the quarter[3].
Partner Communications Company Ltd. ("Partner" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PTNR) (TASE: PTNR), a leading Israeli communications provider, announced today its results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.
Ms. Osnat Ronen, Chairperson of Partner's board of directors, noted:
"Partner continues to execute its business strategy, maintain a strong balance sheet, continue the accelerated fiber deployment, grow in the cellular segment, and hit its financial goals. The Company achieved a quarter of healthy growth in its core operations, in both the cellular and fixed-line segments. On behalf of Partner's Board of Directors, I would like to thank Partner's management, headed by Avi Zvi, for their efforts and for the good results."
Commenting on the results for the third quarter 2021, Mr. Avi Zvi, CEO of Partner, noted:
"Partner exceeded the three million cellular subscribers mark, for the first time in almost a decade, and continued to reduce the churn rate to the lowest level since 2011. This achievement is a major part of our strategy to invest in customer service and technology, in order to maintain our customers' high loyalty levels owing to their satisfaction with the service we provide.
Along with the improvement in operational indicators, the Company has been engaged over recent months in assembling a new management team and formulating Partner's strategy for the coming years, continuing the 5G cellular network deployment and, of course, accelerating the 'Private Fiber' infrastructure deployment, that expands the Company's value chain, from a services provider to a provider of services and infrastructure.
As of today, Partner has more than 200 thousand fiber-optic subscribers, from within over 660 thousand households in dozens of municipalities around the country that have the ability to connect to Partner's fiber-optic network without delay. By the end of 2022, we expect that approximately one million households will be able to connect and enjoy Partner's fiber-optic experience across the country.
In an era of frequent technological changes that have an impact on consumer behavior, Partner aspires to position itself as a leading company in the Israeli communications market on account of its standing as the driving force in the fiber-optic revolution in Israel and being the first to implement a 'Super-Aggregator' model in television services.
Indeed, during the current quarter we continued to transform the Partner Group and its work processes to become simpler and more accessible, in particular regarding our customers' service experience, at the same time as working to preserve the human capital which is the source of the Company's strength.
In the last few days we were notified of the signing of an agreement for the sale of the controlling shares of Partner to a group of investors led by Shlomo Rodav and Avi Gabbay. This acquisition, should it be completed subject to the required approvals, is first and foremost a vote of confidence in Partner's strength and in the capabilities of the Company and its employees.
I would like to thank Partner's devoted employees and the Board of Directors for striving for excellence, for setting challenging goals and for their full backing."
Mr. Tamir Amar, Partner's Deputy CEO & Chief Financial Officer, commented on the results:
"This was another quarter where growth in cellular service and fiber-optic service subscribers together with a moderate return of roaming service revenues led to service revenues growth. These factors, along with relatively low OPEX, resulted in a double digit growth rate in Adjusted EBITDA compared to the corresponding quarter last year.
Our cellular subscriber base exceeded three million subscribers for the first time since 2012, an increase of 49 thousand in the quarter, of which 16 thousand were subscribers of voice packages provided to students with a fixed twelve-month package by the Ministry of Education. The churn rate in the third quarter of 2021, which totaled 6.4% compared to 7.3% in the corresponding quarter last year, was positively impacted by the Jewish holiday period that was held in the third quarter this year and by the continued decline in the level of subscriber switching in the market. ARPU totaled NIS 48 in the quarter compared to NIS 51 in the corresponding quarter last year, the decrease mainly reflecting the continued price erosion, although to a lesser degree, together with an ease in the impact of COVID-19 as was reflected in a decrease in interconnect revenues from incoming calls, on the one hand, and a moderate increase in roaming service revenues on the other hand, as stated above.
In the fixed-line segment, the acceleration of the fiber-optic deployment continues. The Company now expects to complete the major rollout phase of its fiber-optic infrastructure by the end of 2022, earlier than the previous expectation to complete the major rollout phase during the year 2023.
The number of Homes Connected (HC) within buildings connected to our fiber-optic infrastructure reached 624 thousand at the end of the quarter, an increase of 53 thousand in the quarter compared to an increase of 36 thousand in the corresponding quarter last year, despite the negative impact of the Jewish holiday period on the number of workdays. Partner's fiber-optic subscriber base totaled 192 thousand at the end of the quarter, reflecting a 31% penetration rate from potential customers in connected buildings. Partner's fiber-optic subscriber base increased by 19 thousand in the quarter, similar to the increase in the corresponding quarter last year, and by 53 thousand since the beginning of the year.
Regarding our television services, as a result of tariff updates, a significant decrease in the rate of growth of the customer base was recorded, with the subscriber base growing by three thousand in the third quarter of 2021.
The level of OPEX decreased compared to the corresponding quarter last year, impacted mainly by decreases in interconnect expenses and in wholesale internet expenses, which were partially offset by an increase in payroll and related expenses, largely reflecting the positive impact of COVID-19 on payroll expenses in the corresponding quarter last year.
Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter of 2021 totaled NIS 250 million, an increase of 23% compared to the corresponding quarter last year.
Looking ahead, the Company expects that in the fourth quarter of 2021, due to the continued increase in air travel, the moderate recovery in roaming service revenues will continue compared to the corresponding quarter last year, but to a lesser degree than in third quarter due to the impact of seasonality. However, a retreat is possible in the future in view of possible implications of COVID-19 variants for air travel.
Adjusted Free Cash Flow (before interest and including lease payments) for the quarter totaled NIS 9 million, and CAPEX payments for the quarter totaled NIS 172 million.
Net debt stood at NIS 662 million at the end of the quarter, compared with NIS 646 million at the end of the corresponding quarter last year, an increase of NIS 16 million. The Company's net debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio was 0.8 at the end of the quarter, demonstrating the continued financial robustness of the Company."
Q3 2021 compared with Q3 2020
NIS Million (except EPS)
Q3'20
Q3'21
Comments
Service Revenues
631
672
The increase reflected growth in fixed-line and cellular
Equipment Revenues
169
165
The decrease reflected lower revenues in the fixed-line
Total Revenues
800
837
Gross profit from equipment sales
38
37
OPEX
475
467
The decrease mainly reflects decreases in interconnect
Operating profit
20
49
Adjusted EBITDA
204
250
Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage
26%
30%
Profit (Loss) for the period
(5)
24
Earnings (Losses) per share
(0.03)
0.13
Capital Expenditures (cash)
147
172
Adjusted free cash flow (before
21
9
Net Debt
646
662
Key Performance Indicators
Q3'20
Q2'21
Q3'21
Change QoQ
Cellular Subscribers (end of
2,762
2,970
3,019
Post-Paid: Increase of 49 thousand from Q2'21
Pre-Paid: Unchanged from Q2'21
Monthly Average Revenue per
51
48
48
Quarterly Cellular Churn Rate (%)
7.3%
7.2%
6.4%
Fiber-Optic Subscribers (end of
120
173
192
Increase of 19 thousand subscribers
Homes Connected to the Fiber-Optic
432
571
624
Increase of 53 thousand households
Infrastructure-Based Internet Subscribers
311
354
365
Increase of 11 thousand subscribers
TV Subscribers (end of period, thousands)
224
223
226
Increase of 3 thousand subscribers.
Partner Consolidated Results
Cellular Segment
Fixed-Line Segment
Elimination
Consolidated
NIS Million
Q3'20
Q3'21
Change %
Q3'20
Q3'21
Change %
Q3'20
Q3'21
Q3'20
Q3'21
Change %
Total Revenues
549
571
+4%
287
299
+4%
(36)
(33)
800
837
+5%
Service Revenues
415
435
+5%
252
270
+7%
(36)
(33)
631
672
+6%
Equipment Revenues
134
136
+1%
35
29
-17%
-
-
169
165
-2%
Operating Profit (Loss)
20
66
+230%
0
(17)
-
-
20
49
+145%
Adjusted EBITDA
134
172
+28%
70
78
+11%
-
-
204
250
+23%
Financial Review
In Q3 2021, total revenues were NIS 837 million (US$ 259 million), an increase of 5% from NIS 800 million in Q3 2020.
Service revenues in Q3 2021 totaled NIS 672 million (US$ 208 million), an increase of 6% from NIS 631 million in Q3 2020.
Service revenues for the cellular segment in Q3 2021 totaled NIS 435 million (US$ 135 million), an increase of 5% from NIS 415 million in Q3 2020. The increase was mainly the result of higher roaming service revenues and the growth of the cellular subscriber base, which were partially offset by a decrease in interconnect revenues.
Service revenues for the fixed-line segment in Q3 2021 totaled NIS 270 million (US$ 84 million), an increase of 7% from NIS 252 million in Q3 2020. The increase mainly reflected higher revenues from the growth in internet and TV services, which were partially offset by a continued decline in revenues from international calling services.
Equipment revenues in Q3 2021 totaled NIS 165 million (US$ 51 million), a decrease of 2% from NIS 169 million in Q3 2020, mainly reflecting lower sales in the fixed-line segment that were partially offset by higher volumes in the cellular segment.
Gross profit from equipment sales in Q3 2021 was NIS 37 million (US$ 11 million), compared with NIS 38 million in Q3 2020, a decrease of 3%, primarily reflecting the decrease in sales in the fixed-line segment, together with a change in product mix.
Total operating expenses ('OPEX') totaled NIS 467 million (US$ 145 million) in Q3 2021, a decrease of 2% or NIS 8 million from Q3 2020. The decrease mainly reflected decreases in interconnect expenses and in wholesale internet expenses, which were partially offset by an increase in payroll and related expenses, largely reflecting the positive impact of COVID-19 on payroll expenses in Q3 2020.
OPEX including depreciation and amortization expenses and other expenses (mainly amortization of employee share based compensation) increased in Q3 2021 by NIS 9 million compared with Q3 2020. As a result of changes made to packages which combine Internet and television services that included, among other things, tariff updates for a number of packages, the Company expects that this change is likely to lead to the churn of some of the customers in these packages and therefore included, in Q3 2021, a provision for an impairment in the amount of NIS 10 million regarding certain tangible and intangible assets in connection with those customers.
Operating profit for Q3 2021 was 49 million (US$ 15 million), an increase of 145% compared with NIS 20 million in Q3 2020.
Adjusted EBITDA in Q3 2021 totaled NIS 250 million (US$ 77 million), an increase of 23% from NIS 204 million in Q3 2020. Adjusted EBITDA margin in Q3 2021 was 30% compared with 26% in Q3 2020.
Adjusted EBITDA for the cellular segment was NIS 172 million (US$ 53 million) in Q3 2021, an increase of 28% from NIS 134 million in Q3 2020. The increase largely reflected the increase in revenues, as well as a decrease in interconnect expenses and a one-time decrease in network maintenance expenses. Adjusted EBITDA margin for the cellular segment was 30% in Q3 2021, compared with 24% in Q3 2020.
Adjusted EBITDA for the fixed-line segment was NIS 78 million (US$ 24 million) in Q3 2021, an increase of 11% from NIS 70 million in Q3 2020. The increase mainly reflected the increase in revenues and the decrease in wholesale internet expenses, which were partially offset by increases in fixed-line segment employee and related expenses and in TV content expenses. As a percentage of total fixed-line segment revenues, Adjusted EBITDA for the fixed-line segment was 26% in Q3 2021, compared with 24% in Q3 2020.
Finance costs, net in Q3 2021 were NIS 15 million (US$ 5 million), a decrease of 38% compared with NIS 24 million in Q3 2020, largely reflecting the one-time expenses in an amount of approximately NIS 7 million in Q3 2020 which were related to the partial early repayment of the Company's Notes Series F during that quarter.
Income tax expenses in Q3 2021 were NIS 10 million (US$ 3 million), an increase of NIS 9 million compared with NIS 1 million in Q3 2020.
Profit in Q3 2021 was NIS 24 million (US$ 7 million), an increase in profit of NIS 29 million compared with a loss of NIS 5 million in Q3 2020.
Based on the weighted average number of shares outstanding during Q3 2021, basic earnings per share or ADS, was NIS 0.13 (US$ 0.04) compared with basic losses per share of NIS 0.03 in Q3 2020.
Cellular Segment Operational Review
At the end of Q3 2021, the Company's cellular subscriber base (including mobile data, 012 Mobile subscribers and M2M subscriptions) was approximately 3.02 million, including approximately 2.66 million Post-Paid subscribers or 88% of the base, and 355 thousand Pre-Paid subscribers, or 12% of the subscriber base.
During the third quarter of 2021, the cellular subscriber base increased, net, by 49 thousand subscribers. The Post-Paid subscriber base increased, net, by 49 thousand subscribers and the Pre-Paid subscriber base remained unchanged. The increase in the Post-Paid subscriber base included approximately 16 thousand subscribers of voice packages provided to students with a fixed twelve-month period by the Ministry of Education.
Total cellular market share (based on the number of subscribers) at the end of Q3 2021 was estimated to be approximately 28%, compared with 28% at the end of Q2 2021 and 26% at the end of Q3 2020.
The quarterly churn rate for cellular subscribers in Q3 2021 was 6.4%, compared with 7.2% in Q2 2021 and 7.3% in Q3 2020.
The monthly Average Revenue per User ("ARPU") for cellular subscribers in Q3 2021 was NIS 48 (US$ 15), a decrease of 6% from NIS 51 in Q3 2020, the decrease mainly reflecting the continued price erosion, although to a lesser degree, together with an ease in the impact of COVID-19 as was reflected in a decrease in interconnect revenues from incoming calls, on the one hand, and a moderate increase in roaming service revenues on the other hand.
Fixed-Line Segment Operational Review
At the end of Q3 2021:
- The Company's fiber-optic subscriber base was 192 thousand subscribers, an increase, net, of 19 thousand subscribers during the third quarter of 2021.
- The Company's infrastructure-based internet subscriber base (fiber subscribers and wholesale market subscribers) was 365 thousand subscribers, an increase, net, of 11 thousand subscribers during the third quarter of 2021.
- Households in buildings connected to our fiber-optic infrastructure (HC) totaled 624 thousand, an increase of 53 thousand during the third quarter of 2021.
- The Company's TV subscriber base totaled 226 thousand subscribers, an increase, net, of 3 thousand subscribers during the third quarter of 2021, largely reflecting the impact of the strategic business change in TV services and tariff updates during the quarter.
Funding and Investing Review
In Q3 2021, Adjusted Free Cash Flow (including lease payments) totaled NIS 9 million (US$ 3 million), a decrease of NIS 12 million compared with NIS 21 million in Q3 2020.
Cash generated from operating activities totaled NIS 224 million (US$ 69 million) in Q3 2021, an increase of 8% from NIS 207 million in Q3 2020, largely reflecting the increase in Adjusted EBITDA.
Lease payments (principal and interest), recorded in cash flows from financing activities under IFRS 16, totaled NIS 43 million (US$ 13 million) in Q3 2021, an increase of 10% from NIS 39 million in Q3 2020.
Cash capital expenditures (CAPEX payments), as represented by cash flows used for the acquisition of property and equipment and intangible assets, were NIS 172 million (US$ 53 million) in Q3 2021, an increase of 17% from NIS 147 million in Q3 2020.
The level of net debt at the end of Q3 2021 amounted to NIS 662 million (US$ 205 million), compared with NIS 646 million at the end of Q3 2020, an increase of NIS 16 million.
Regarding CAPEX additions, in October 2021 the Company received a letter from the MOC confirming that the Company has met the criteria entitling it to a grant for deployment of its 5G network, in the amount of NIS 37 million. The Grant shall be paid in accordance with the schedule set out in the license and after the Company has paid the 5G license fee, expected in 2022. Since the MOC has confirmed entitlement to the grant and the reception of the grant is only subject to the Company's payment of the 5G license fee, which is under the Company's control, the grant was recognized in its entirety as by Sep 30, 2021 under other non-current receivables against a reduction in property and equipment in its present value amount of NIS 36 million.
Regulatory Developments
Cellular license renewal
On November 18, 2021, the Ministry of Communications renewed the Company's cellular license for an additional period of ten years until February 1, 2032.
First annual incentive tender for the deployment of FTTH networks
Further to the description in the Company's 2020 Annual Report-Item 4B-12e-vii "Amendment to the Communications law regarding the deployment of fiber-optic infrastructures in Israel", in October 2021, the MoC published its first annual incentive tender for the rollout of FTTH (fiber to the home) networks in non-economically feasible areas where Bezeq has decided not to deploy its FTTH network.
The tender mechanism was described in the Company's second quarter results for 2021. The tender process is due to take place during December of 2021 and January of 2022. The Company is formulating its strategy regarding the incentive tender and has registered to participate in it.
First annual payment to the incentive fund for deployment of FTTH networks
Further to the description in the Company's 2020 Annual Report-Item 4B-12e-vii "Amendment to the Communications law regarding the deployment of fiber-optic infrastructures in Israel", the MoC has established a fund for incentivizing the rollout of FTTH networks in non-economically feasible areas where Bezeq has decided not to deploy its FTTH network (the "Incentive Fund").
The Incentive Fund is funded by a tax on all relevant telecommunications operators (including Bezeq and Partner) at an annual rate of 0.5% of income (deducting Interconnection fees and fees paid for use of other operators' networks).
In October 2021, the MoC notified the Company that its first annual payment to the Incentive Fund was to be NIS 12 million, to be paid by the end of the year.
A hearing regarding a change to the call interconnection tariff regime
Further to the Company's immediate report dated September 14, 2021 with respect to a hearing process regarding the potential reduction of the interconnect tariff, the Company filed its position regarding this hearing and argued against the change to the current tariff regime. The Company's results of operation may be negatively affected by the results of this hearing.
Reform regarding communication devices
A recent reform of the MoC that amended the Planning and Building Law with respect to communication devices, is intended to facilitate cellular operators' ability to deploy telecommunication infrastructure. As part of the reform, the cellular infrastructure has been classified as a national infrastructure and as such the Licensing Authority of the National Infrastructure Committee has been authorized to discuss and approve communication devices. The reform includes exemptions from building permits in the following cases:
- Under certain conditions for communication devices that do not exceed 6 meters or 2/3 of the height of the building on which it is placed (the lower of the two);
- Replacement of broadcasting devices; and
- Under certain conditions for the addition of an antenna to an existing device with a permit.
Business Developments
Advocate Ehud Sol, applied to the court for the approval of a transaction subject to closing conditions to sell the company's shares under his receivership.
On November 24, 2021, that Advocate Ehud Sol, as the permanent receiver over 49,862,800 of the Company's shares held by S.B. Israel Telecom Ltd. ("SBIT"), that constitute approximately 27% of the Company's issued and outstanding share capital (the "Shares"), notified SBIT and the Company (the "Notice"), that he received on said date an offer to purchase the Shares from a group of parties led by the Phoenix group, Mr. Avi Gabbay and Mr. Shlomo Rodav (the "Offeror"), on an "as is" basis, in consideration for US $ 300,000,000 (the "Offer) and that he supports the Offer and will apply to the Tel Aviv District Court in front of which the receivership proceedings are being conducted (the "Court") for its approval. Such request for approval has been submitted to the Court on November 28, 2021. Additionally, the holders of the Fixed Rate Secured Notes of SBIT have informed Advocate Ehud Sol that they support the Offer.
According to the Notice, several Israeli institutional investors are joining the Offeror, and their payment commitments under the Offer are backed by a guarantee of entities in the Phoenix group.
The Notice states that the Offer includes customary closing conditions, including approval of the transaction by the Court and by the Ministry of Communications and the Competition Authority, and must close within 120 days of the date of the Court approval, with the Offeror having an option to extend by an additional 30 days, otherwise the transaction will terminate.
License to supply electricity without means of production
On October 18, 2021, the Minister of Energy granted Partner a license to supply electricity without means of production (the "License"). The License will allow the Company to purchase electricity for sale to consumers that have online meters. The License is granted to Partner for a period of 5 years.
Passive Infrastructure Sharing
On November 14, 2021, P.H.I. Networks (2015) a Limited Partnership, held by the Company at a rate of 50%, entered into a framework agreement with Pelephone Communications Ltd. and Cellcom Israel Ltd, to expand the cooperation between the parties in the field of passive infrastructure sharing for cellular sites, which will allow for the unification of existing and new passive infrastructures for cellular sites, and may lead to cost and investment savings entailed in establishing passive infrastructures for cellular sites. A pre-condition for the agreement to enter into force is the receipt of the approvals required by law. There is no certainty that such approvals will be received.
Conference Call Details
Partner will host a conference call to discuss its financial results on Monday, November 29, 2021 at 10.00 a.m. Eastern Time / 5.00 p.m. Israel Time.
Please dial the following numbers (at least 10 minutes before the scheduled time) in order to participate:
International: +972.3.918.0687
North America toll-free: +1.866.860.9642
A live webcast of the call will also be available on Partner's Investors Relations website at:
If you are unavailable to join live, the replay of the call will be available from November 29, 2021 until December 13, 2021, at the following numbers:
International: +972.3.925.5921
North America toll-free: +1.888.254.7270
In addition, the archived webcast of the call will be available on Partner's Investor Relations website at the above address for approximately three months.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the US Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the safe harbor provisions of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "estimate", "believe", "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "seek", "will", "plan", "could", "may", "project", "goal", "target" and similar expressions often identify forward-looking statements but are not the only way we identify these statements. In particular, this press release communicates our belief regarding (i) the completion of the major rollout phase of the Company's fiber-optic infrastructure by the end of 2022 and (ii) the continued moderate recovery in roaming service revenues. In addition, all statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release regarding our future performance are forward-looking statements.
We have based these forward-looking statements on our current knowledge and our present beliefs and expectations regarding possible future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including in particular (i) the severity and duration of the impact on our business of the current health crisis and (ii) unexpected technical issues which may arise as we deploy our fiber optic infrastructure. In light of the current unreliability of predictions as to the ultimate severity and duration of the health crisis, as well as the specific regulatory and business risks facing our business, future results may differ materially from those currently anticipated. For further information regarding risks, uncertainties and assumptions about Partner, trends in the Israeli telecommunications industry in general, the impact of current global economic conditions and possible regulatory and legal developments, and other risks we face, see "Item 3. Key Information - 3D. Risk Factors", "Item 4. Information on the Company", "Item 5. Operating and Financial Review and Prospects", "Item 8. Financial Information - 8A. Consolidated Financial Statements and Other Financial Information - 8A.1 Legal and Administrative Proceedings" and "Item 11. Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures about Market Risk" in the Company's Annual Reports on Form 20-F filed with the SEC, as well as its immediate reports on Form 6-K furnished to the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
The quarterly financial results presented in this press release are unaudited financial results. The results were prepared in accordance with IFRS, other than the non-GAAP financial measures presented in the section, "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures".
The financial information is presented in NIS millions (unless otherwise stated) and the figures presented are rounded accordingly. The convenience translations of the New Israeli Shekel (NIS) figures into US Dollars were made at the rate of exchange prevailing at September 30, 2021: US $1.00 equals NIS 3.229. The translations were made purely for the convenience of the reader.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The following non-GAAP measures are used in this report. These measures are not financial measures under IFRS and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures for other companies. Further, the measures may not be indicative of the Company's historic operating results nor are meant to be predictive of potential future results.
Non-GAAP Measure
Calculation
Most Comparable IFRS
Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA margin (%)
Profit (Loss)
add
Income tax expenses,
Finance costs, net,
Depreciation and amortization expenses
Adjusted EBITDA
divided by
Total revenues
Profit (Loss)
Adjusted Free
Net cash provided by operating activities
add
Net cash used in investing activities
deduct
Proceeds from (investment in) deposits, net
deduct
Lease principal payments
deduct
Lease interest payments
Net cash provided by
add
Net cash used in
Total Operating
Cost of service revenues
add
Selling and marketing expenses
add
General and administrative expenses
deduct
Depreciation and amortization expenses,
Other expenses (mainly amortization of employee share based
Sum of:
Cost of service
Selling and marketing
General and
Net Debt
Current maturities of notes payable and borrowings
add
Notes payable
add
Borrowings from banks
add
Financial liability at fair value
deduct
Cash and cash equivalents
deduct
Short-term and long-term deposits
Sum of:
Current maturities of
Notes payable,
Borrowings from banks,
Financial liability at fair
Less
Sum of:
Cash and cash
Short-term deposits,
Long-term deposits.
About Partner Communications
Partner Communications Company Ltd. is a leading Israeli provider of telecommunications services (cellular, fixed-line telephony, internet services and TV services). Partner's ADSs are quoted on the NASDAQ Global Select Market™ and its shares are traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (NASDAQ and TASE: PTNR).
For more information about Partner, see: http://www.partner.co.il/en/Investors-Relations/lobby
Contacts:
Mr. Tamir Amar
Deputy CEO & Chief Financial Officer
Tel: +972-54-781-4951
Mr. Amir Adar
Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Projects
Tel: +972-54-781-5051
E-mail: investors@partner.co.il
PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY LTD.
(An Israeli Corporation)
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
New Israeli Shekels
Convenience
December 31,
September 30,
September 30,
2020
2021
2021
(Audited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
In millions
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
376
270
84
Short-term deposits
411
521
161
Trade receivables
560
568
176
Other receivables and prepaid expenses
46
38
12
Deferred expenses – right of use
26
27
8
Inventories
77
91
28
1,496
1,515
469
NON CURRENT ASSETS
Long-term deposits
155
Trade receivables
232
242
75
Deferred expenses – right of use
118
136
42
Lease – right of use
663
691
214
Property and equipment
1,495
1,533
475
Intangible and other assets
521
484
150
Goodwill
407
407
126
Deferred income tax asset
29
17
5
Other non-current receivables
9
36
11
3,629
3,546
1,098
TOTAL ASSETS
5,125
5,061
1,567
PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY LTD.
(An Israeli Corporation)
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
New Israeli Shekels
Convenience
December 31,
September 30,
September 30,
2020
2021
2021
(Audited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
In millions
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Current maturities of notes payable and borrowings
290
377
117
Trade payables
666
653
202
Payables in respect of employees
58
79
24
Other payables (mainly institutions)
29
59
18
Income tax payable
27
33
10
Current maturities of lease liabilities
120
128
40
Deferred revenues from HOT mobile
31
32
10
Other deferred revenues
100
114
35
Provisions
13
18
6
1,334
1,493
462
NON CURRENT LIABILITIES
Notes payable
1,219
1,029
319
Borrowings from banks
86
47
15
Financial liability at fair value
4
Liability for employee rights upon retirement, net
42
45
14
Lease liabilities
582
596
185
Deferred revenues from HOT mobile
71
47
14
Provisions and other non-current liabilities
64
35
10
2,068
1,799
557
TOTAL LIABILITIES
3,402
3,292
1,019
EQUITY
Share capital - ordinary shares of NIS 0.01
issued and outstanding -
2
2
1
December 31, 2020 – *182,826,973 shares
September 30, 2021 – *183,234,366 shares
Capital surplus
1,311
1,279
396
Accumulated retained earnings
606
652
202
Treasury shares, at cost
December 31, 2020 – **7,741,784 shares
(196)
(164)
(51)
TOTAL EQUITY
1,723
1,769
548
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
5,125
5,061
1,567
* Net of treasury shares
** Including restricted shares in amount of 1,008,735 and 1,082,150 as of December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2021, respectively, held by a trustee under the Company's Equity Incentive Plan, such shares may become outstanding upon completion of vesting conditions.
PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY LTD.
(An Israeli Corporation)
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
New Israeli shekels
Convenience
9 months period ended
3 months period ended
9 months
September 30,
3 months
September 30,
2020
2021
2020
2021
2021
2021
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
In millions (except per share data)
Revenues, net
2,381
2,510
800
837
777
259
Cost of revenues
1,985
2,054
677
667
636
206
Gross profit
396
456
123
170
141
53
Selling and marketing expenses
212
238
72
81
74
25
General and administrative expenses
129
132
39
46
41
15
Other income, net
21
21
8
6
7
2
Operating profit
76
107
20
49
33
15
Finance income
4
5
1
2
2
1
Finance expenses
60
55
25
17
17
6
Finance costs, net
56
50
24
15
15
5
Profit (loss) before income tax
20
57
(4)
34
18
10
Income tax expenses
8
19
1
10
6
3
Profit (loss) for the period
12
38
(5)
24
12
7
Earnings (losses) per share
Basic
0.06
0.21
(0.03)
0.13
0.06
0.04
Diluted
0.06
0.21
(0.03)
0.13
0.06
0.04
Weighted average number of shares
Basic
182,183
183,145
182,688
183,212
183,145
183,212
Diluted
182,839
183,739
182,688
183,770
183,739
183,770
PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY LTD.
(An Israeli Corporation)
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS
OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
New Israeli shekels
Convenience translation
9 months period ended
3 months period ended
9 months
September 30,
3 months
September 30,
2020
2021
2020
2021
2021
2021
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
In millions
Profit (loss) for the period
12
38
(5)
24
12
7
Other comprehensive income
for the period, net of income tax
1
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
13
38
(5)
24
12
7
PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY LTD.
(An Israeli Corporation)
INTERIM SEGMENT INFORMATION & ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION
New Israeli Shekels
New Israeli Shekels
9 months period ended September 30, 2021
9 months period ended September 30, 2020
In millions (Unaudited)
In millions (Unaudited)
Cellular
Fixed line
Elimination
Consolidated
Cellular
Fixed line
Elimination
Consolidated
Segment revenue - Services
1,258
702
1,960
1,235
641
1,876
Inter-segment revenue - Services
10
90
(100)
12
100
(112)
Segment revenue - Equipment
453
97
550
410
95
505
Total revenues
1,721
889
(100)
2,510
1,657
836
(112)
2,381
Segment cost of revenues - Services
906
716
1,622
960
625
1,585
Inter-segment cost of revenues - Services
90
10
(100)
100
12
(112)
Segment cost of revenues - Equipment
374
58
432
339
61
400
Cost of revenues
1,370
784
(100)
2,054
1,399
698
(112)
1,985
Gross profit
351
105
456
258
138
396
Operating expenses (3)
223
147
370
227
114
341
Other income, net
12
9
21
15
6
21
Operating profit (loss)
140
(33)
107
46
30
76
Adjustments to presentation of segment
Adjusted EBITDA
– Depreciation and amortization
310
248
342
192
– Other (1)
4
3
7
2
Segment Adjusted EBITDA (2)
454
218
395
224
Reconciliation of segment subtotal
Segments subtotal Adjusted EBITDA (2)
672
619
- Depreciation and amortization
(558)
(534)
- Finance costs, net
(50)
(56)
- Income tax expenses
(19)
(8)
- Other (1)
(7)
(9)
Profit for the period
38
12
PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY LTD.
(An Israeli Corporation)
INTERIM SEGMENT INFORMATION & ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION
New Israeli Shekels
New Israeli Shekels
3 months period ended September 30, 2021
3 months period ended September 30, 2020
In millions (Unaudited)
In millions (Unaudited)
Cellular
Fixed line
Elimination
Consolidated
Cellular
Fixed line
Elimination
Consolidated
Segment revenue - Services
432
240
672
411
220
631
Inter-segment revenue - Services
3
30
(33)
4
32
(36)
Segment revenue - Equipment
136
29
165
134
35
169
Total revenues
571
299
(33)
837
549
287
(36)
800
Segment cost of revenues - Services
291
248
539
320
226
546
Inter-segment cost of revenues - Services
30
3
(33)
32
4
(36)
Segment cost of revenues - Equipment
110
18
128
110
21
131
Cost of revenues
431
269
(33)
667
462
251
(36)
677
Gross profit
140
30
170
87
36
123
Operating expenses (3)
78
49
127
72
39
111
Other income, net
4
2
6
5
3
8
Operating profit (loss)
66
(17)
49
20
*
20
Adjustments to presentation of segment
Adjusted EBITDA
– Depreciation and amortization
105
93
113
68
– Other (1)
1
2
1
2
Segment Adjusted EBITDA (2)
172
78
134
70
Reconciliation of segment subtotal Adjusted
Segments subtotal Adjusted EBITDA (2)
250
204
- Depreciation and amortization
(198)
(181)
- Finance costs, net
(15)
(24)
- Income tax expenses
(10)
(1)
- Other (1)
(3)
(3)
Profit for the period
24
(5)
* Representing an amount of less than 1 million.
(1) Mainly amortization of employee share based compensation. (2) Adjusted EBITDA as reviewed by the CODM represents Earnings Before Interest (finance costs, net), Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (including amortization of intangible assets, deferred expenses-right of use and impairment charges) and Other expenses (mainly amortization of share based compensation). Adjusted EBITDA is not a financial measure under IFRS and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures for other companies. Adjusted EBITDA may not be indicative of the Group's historic operating results nor is it meant to be predictive of potential future results. The usage of the term "Adjusted EBITDA" is to highlight the fact that the Amortization includes amortization of deferred expenses – right of use and amortization of employee share based compensation and impairment charges. (3) Operating expenses include selling and marketing expenses and general and administrative expenses.
PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY LTD.
(An Israeli Corporation)
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
Convenience
9 months period ended September 30,
2020
2021
2021
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
In millions
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Cash generated from operations (Appendix)
605
612
189
Income tax paid
(1)
(1)
*
Net cash provided by operating activities
604
611
189
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Acquisition of property and equipment
(293)
(344)
(107)
Acquisition of intangible and other assets
(124)
(116)
(36)
Proceeds from (investment in) deposits, net
(106)
45
14
Interest received
3
1
*
Net cash used in investing activities
(520)
(414)
(129)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Lease principal payments
(102)
(102)
(31)
Lease interest payments
(13)
(14)
(4)
Interest paid
(42)
(43)
(13)
Share issuance
276
*
*
Proceeds from issuance of notes payable, net of issuance costs
412
23
7
Repayment of notes payable
(510)
(128)
(39)
Repayment of non-current borrowings
(39)
(39)
(12)
Settlement of contingent consideration
(1)
*
*
Net cash used in financing activities
(19)
(303)
(92)
INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
65
(106)
(32)
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING
OF PERIOD
299
376
116
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD
364
270
84
* Representing an amount of less than 1 million.
PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY LTD.
(An Israeli Corporation)
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
Appendix - Cash generated from operations and supplemental information
Convenience
9 months period ended September 30,
2020
2021
2021
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
In millions
Cash generated from operations:
Profit for the period
12
38
12
Adjustments for:
Depreciation and amortization
511
535
166
Amortization of deferred expenses - Right of use
23
23
7
Employee share based compensation expenses
8
8
2
Liability for employee rights upon retirement, net
(1)
4
1
Finance costs, net
(1)
(3)
(1)
Lease interest payments
13
14
4
Interest paid
42
43
13
Interest received
(3)
(1)
*
Deferred income taxes
6
12
4
Income tax paid
1
1
*
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable:
Trade
57
(18)
(6)
Other
3
7
2
Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and accruals:
Trade
(14)
(18)
(6)
Other payables
(22)
21
7
Provisions
(10)
5
2
Deferred revenues from HOT mobile
(23)
(23)
(7)
Other deferred revenues
20
14
4
Increase (decrease) in deferred expenses - Right of use
(34)
(42)
(13)
Current income tax
2
6
2
Decrease (increase) in inventories
15
(14)
(4)
Cash generated from operations
605
612
189
* Representing an amount of less than 1 million.
At September 30, 2021 and 2020, trade and other payables include NIS 124 million ($38 million) and NIS 114 million, respectively, in respect of acquisition of intangible assets and property and equipment; payments in respect thereof are presented in cash flows from investing activities.
These balances are recognized in the cash flow statements upon payment
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures:
Adjusted Free Cash Flow
New Israeli Shekels
Convenience translation
9 months period ended
September 30,
3 months period ended
September 30,
9 months
September 30,
3 months
September 30,
2020
2021
2020
2021
2021
2021
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
In millions
Net cash provided by operating activities
604
611
207
224
189
69
Net cash used in investing activities
(520)
(414)
(198)
(177)
(129)
(55)
Investment in (proceeds from) deposits, net
106
(45)
51
5
(14)
2
Lease principal payments
(102)
(102)
(35)
(38)
(31)
(11)
Lease interest payments
(13)
(14)
(4)
(5)
(4)
(2)
Adjusted Free Cash Flow
75
36
21
9
11
3
Interest paid
(42)
(43)
(9)
(1)
(13)
(1)
Adjusted Free Cash Flow After Interest
33
(7)
12
8
(2)
2
Total Operating Expenses (OPEX)
New Israeli Shekels
Convenience translation
9 months
September 30,
3 months
September 30,
9 months
September 30,
3 months
September 30,
2020
2021
2020
2021
2021
2021
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
In millions
Cost of revenues - Services
1,585
1,622
546
539
502
166
Selling and marketing expenses
212
238
72
81
74
25
General and administrative expenses
129
132
39
46
41
15
Depreciation and amortization
(534)
(558)
(181)
(198)
(173)
(61)
Other (1)
(1)
(1)
(1)
(1)
*
*
OPEX
1,391
1,433
475
467
444
145
* Representing an amount of less than 1 million.
(1) Mainly amortization of employee share based compensation and other adjustments.
Key Financial and Operating Indicators (unaudited) *
NIS M unless otherwise stated
Q3' 19
Q4' 19
Q1' 20
Q2' 20
Q3' 20
Q4' 20
Q1' 21
Q2' 21
Q3' 21
2019
2020
Cellular Segment Service Revenues
466
438
423
409
415
416
413
420
435
1,798
1,663
Cellular Segment Equipment Revenues
142
172
146
130
134
135
160
157
136
571
545
Fixed-Line Segment Service Revenues
233
238
245
244
252
252
260
262
270
925
993
Fixed-Line Segment Equipment Revenues
25
26
32
28
35
41
34
34
29
103
136
Reconciliation for consolidation
(41)
(40)
(39)
(37)
(36)
(36)
(34)
(33)
(33)
(163)
(148)
Total Revenues
825
834
807
774
800
808
833
840
837
3,234
3,189
Gross Profit from Equipment Sales
33
37
37
30
38
40
42
39
37
144
145
Operating Profit
26
30
36
20
20
20
28
30
49
87
96
Cellular Segment Adjusted EBITDA
170
156
132
129
134
138
143
139
172
635
533
Fixed-Line Segment Adjusted EBITDA
55
61
83
71
70
65
66
74
78
218
289
Total Adjusted EBITDA
225
217
215
200
204
203
209
213
250
853
822
Adjusted EBITDA Margin (%)
27%
26%
27%
26%
26%
25%
25%
25%
30%
26%
26%
OPEX
474
467
460
456
475
480
481
485
467
1,885
1,871
Finance costs, net
18
20
19
13
24
13
19
16
15
68
69
Profit (Loss)
7
7
10
7
(5)
5
5
9
24
19
17
Capital Expenditures (cash)
174
127
151
119
147
156
149
139
172
629
573
Capital Expenditures (additions)
150
129
129
121
179
166
142
182
112
578
595
Adjusted Free Cash Flow
13
16
10
44
21
(3)
19
8
9
49
72
Adjusted Free Cash Flow (after interest)
12
0
8
13
12
(10)
18
(33)
8
12
23
Net Debt
956
957
673
658
646
657
639
670
662
957
657
Cellular Subscriber Base (Thousands)
2,651
2,657
2,676
2,708
2,762
2,836
2,903
2,970
3,019
2,657
2,836
Post-Paid Subscriber Base (Thousands)
2,366
2,366
2,380
2,404
2,437
2,495
2,548
2,615
2,664
2,366
2,495
Pre-Paid Subscriber Base (Thousands)
285
291
296
304
325
341
355
355
355
291
341
Cellular ARPU (NIS)
59
55
53
51
51
49
48
48
48
57
51
Cellular Churn Rate (%)
7.7%
7.2%
7.5%
7.5%
7.3%
7.2%
6.8%
7.2%
6.4%
31%
30%
Infrastructure-Based Internet Subscribers (Thousands)
268
281
295
311
329
339
354
365
268
329
Fiber-Optic Subscribers (Thousands)
76
87
101
120
139
155
173
192
76
139
Homes connected to fiber-optic infrastructure (Thousands)
324
361
396
432
465
514
571
624
324
465
TV Subscriber Base (Thousands)
176
188
200
215
224
232
234
223**
226
188
232
Number of Employees (FTE)
2,923
2,834
1,867
2,745
2,731
2,655
2,708
2,628
2,627
2,834
2,655
* See footnote 2 regarding use of non-GAAP measures.
** In Q2'21, the Company removed from its TV subscriber base approximately 21,000 subscribers who had joined the company at various different times and had remained in trial periods of over six months without charge or usage.
Disclosure for notes holders as of September 30, 2021
Information regarding the notes series issued by the Company, in million NIS
Series
Original
Principal on
As of 30.09.2021
Annual interest
Principal repayment
Interest
Interest
Trustee contact details
Principal
Linked principal
Interest accumulated
Market
From
To
D
25.04.10
04.05.11*
400
146
109
109
**
109
1.219%
(MAKAM+1.2%)
30.12.17
30.12.21
30.03, 30.06,
Variable interest
Hermetic Trust (1975) Ltd.
F
(2)
20.07.17
12.12.17*
04.12.18*
01.12.19*
255
389
150
226.75
384
384
2
394
2.16%
25.06.20
25.06.24
25.06, 25.12
Not Linked
Hermetic Trust (1975) Ltd.
G
(1) (2)
06.01.19
01.07.19*
28.11.19*
27.02.20*
31.05.20*
01.07.20*
02.07.20*
26.11.20*
31.05.21*
225
38.5
86.5
15.1
84.8
12.2
300
62.2
26.5
851
851
9
949
4%
25.06.22
25.06.27
25.06
Not Linked
Hermetic Trust (1975) Ltd.
(1) In April 2019, the Company issued in a private placement 2 series of untradeable option warrants that are exercisable for the Company's Series G debentures. The exercise period of the first series is between July 1, 2019 and May 31, 2020 and of the second series is between July 1, 2020 and May 31, 2021. The Series G debentures that will be allotted upon the exercise of an option warrant will be identical in all their rights to the Company's Series G debentures immediately upon their allotment, and will be entitled to any payment of interest or other benefit, the effective date of which is due after the allotment date. The debentures that will be allotted as a result of the exercise of option warrants will be registered on the TASE. The total amount received by the Company on the allotment date of the option warrants is NIS 37 million. For additional details see the Company's press release dated April 17, 2019. Following exercise of option warrants from the first series, the Company issued Series G Notes in a total principal amount of NIS 225 million. Following exercise of option warrants from the second series in July 2020, November 2020 and May 2021, the Company issued Series G Notes in a principal amount of NIS 12.2 million, NIS 62.2 million and NIS 26.5 million, respectively. The issuance in May 2021 was the final exercise of option warrants from the second series.
(2) Regarding Series F and G Notes, the Company is required to comply with a financial covenant that the ratio of Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA shall not exceed 5. Compliance will be examined and reported on a quarterly basis. For the purpose of the covenant, Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as the sum total for the last 12 month period, excluding adjustable one-time items. As of September 30, 2021, the ratio of Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA was 0.8. Additional stipulations regarding Series F, Series G Notes and borrowings P and Q mainly include: shareholders' equity shall not decrease below NIS 400 million and NIS 600 million, respectively; the Company shall not create floating liens subject to certain terms; the Company has the right for early redemption under certain conditions; the Company shall pay additional annual interest of 0.5% in the case of a two-notch downgrade in the Notes rating and an additional annual interest of 0.25% for each further single-notch downgrade, up to a maximum additional interest of 1%; the Company shall pay additional annual interest of 0.25% during a period in which there is a breach of the financial covenant; debt rating will not decrease below BBB- for a certain period. In any case, the total maximum additional interest for Series F and G, shall not exceed 1.25% or 1%, respectively. For more information see the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020.
In the reporting period, the Company was in compliance with all financial covenants and obligations and no cause for early repayment occurred.
(3) 'MAKAM' is a variable interest based on the yield of 12 month government bonds issued by the government of Israel. The interest rate is updated on a quarterly basis.
* On these dates additional Notes of the series were issued. The information in the table refers to the full series.
** Representing an amount of less than NIS 1 million.
Disclosure for Notes holders as of September 30, 2021 (cont.)
Notes Rating Details*
Series
Rating Company
Rating as of
Rating assigned
Recent date of rating
Additional ratings between the original issuance date and the recent date of rating (2)
Date
Rating
D
S&P Maalot
ilA+
ilAA-
08/2021
07/2010, 09/2010, 10/2010, 09/2012, 12/2012,
06/2013, 07/2014, 07/2015, 07/2016, 07/2017,
08/2018, 11/2018, 12/2018, 01/2019, 04/2019,
08/2019, 02/2020, 05/2020, 06/2020, 07/2020,
08/2020, 11/2020, 05/2021, 08/2021
ilAA-, ilAA-, ilAA-, ilAA-, ilAA-,
ilAA-, ilAA-, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+,
ilA+, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+,
ilA+, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+,
ilA+, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+
F
S&P Maalot
ilA+
ilA+
08/2021
07/2017, 09/2017, 12/2017, 01/2018, 08/2018,
11/2018, 12/2018, 01/2019, 04/2019, 08/2019,
02/2020, 05/2020, 06/2020, 07/2020, 08/2020,
11/2020, 05/2021, 08/2021
ilA+, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+,
ilA+, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+,
ilA+, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+,
ilA+, ilA+, ilA+
G (3)
S&P Maalot
ilA+
ilA+
08/2021
12/2018, 01/2019, 04/2019, 08/2019, 02/2020,
05/2020, 06/2020, 07/2020, 08/2020, 11/2020,
05/2021, 08/2021
ilA+, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+,
ilA+, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+,
ilA+, ilA+
(1) In August 2021, S&P Maalot reaffirmed the Company's rating of "ilA+/Stable".
(2) For details regarding the rating of the notes see the S&P Maalot reports dated August 11, 2021.
(3) In January 2019, the Company issued Series G Notes in a principal amount of NIS 225 million. In July 2019, November 2019, February 2020, May 2020, July 2020, November 2020 and May 2021 the Company issued additional Series G Notes in a principal amount of NIS 38.5 million, NIS 86.5 million, NIS 15.1 million, NIS 84.8 million, NIS 12.2 million, NIS 62.2 million and NIS 26.5 million, respectively.
* A securities rating is not a recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. Ratings may be subject to suspension, revision or withdrawal at any time, and each rating should be evaluated independently of any other rating
Summary of Financial Undertakings (according to repayment dates) as of September 30, 2021
a. Notes issued to the public by the Company and held by the public, excluding such notes held by the Company's parent company, by a controlling shareholder, by companies controlled by them, or by companies controlled by the Company, based on the Company's "Solo" financial data (in thousand NIS).
Principal payments
Gross interest
ILS linked
ILS not linked
Euro
Dollar
Other
First year
-
322,213
-
-
-
42,650
Second year
-
212,985
-
-
-
36,155
Third year
-
212,985
-
-
-
30,064
Fourth year
-
85,083
-
-
-
23,823
Fifth year and on
-
510,501
-
-
-
34,033
Total
-
1,343,767
-
-
-
166,725
b. Private notes and other non-bank credit, excluding such notes held by the Company's parent company, by a controlling shareholder, by companies controlled by them, or by companies controlled by the Company, based on the Company's "Solo" financial data – None.
c. Credit from banks in Israel based on the Company's "Solo" financial data (in thousand NIS).
Principal payments
Gross interest
ILS linked
ILS not linked
Euro
Dollar
Other
First year
-
52,132
-
-
-
1,959
Second year
-
30,073
-
-
-
825
Third year
-
17,080
-
-
-
213
Fourth year
-
-
-
-
-
-
Fifth year and on
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total
-
99,285
-
-
-
2,997
Summary of Financial Undertakings (according to repayment dates) as of September 30, 2021 (cont.)
d. Credit from banks abroad based on the Company's "Solo" financial data – None.
e. Total of sections a - d above, total credit from banks, non-bank credit and notes based on the Company's "Solo" financial data (in thousand NIS).
Principal payments
Gross interest
ILS linked
ILS not linked
Euro
Dollar
Other
First year
-
374,345
-
-
-
44,609
Second year
-
243,058
-
-
-
36,980
Third year
-
230,065
-
-
-
30,277
Fourth year
-
85,083
-
-
-
23,823
Fifth year and on
-
510,501
-
-
-
34,033
Total
-
1,443,052
-
-
-
169,722
f. Off-balance sheet Credit exposure based on the Company's "Solo" financial data (in thousand NIS) – 50,000 (Guarantees on behalf of a joint arrangement, without expiration date).
g. Off-balance sheet Credit exposure of all the Company's consolidated companies, excluding companies that are reporting corporations and excluding the Company's data presented in section f above - None.
h. Total balances of the credit from banks, non-bank credit and notes of all the consolidated companies, excluding companies that are reporting corporations and excluding Company's data presented in sections a - d above – Immaterial amount.
i. Total balances of credit granted to the Company by the parent company or a controlling shareholder and balances of notes offered by the Company held by the parent company or the controlling shareholder - None.
j. Total balances of credit granted to the Company by companies held by the parent company or the controlling shareholder, which are not controlled by the Company, and balances of notes offered by the Company held by companies held by the parent company or the controlling shareholder, which are not controlled by the Company – None.
k. Total balances of credit granted to the Company by consolidated companies and balances of notes offered by the Company held by the consolidated companies - None.
[1] The quarterly financial results are unaudited.
[2] For the definition of this and other Non-GAAP financial measures, see "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this press release.
[3] In the second quarter of 2021, the Company removed from its TV subscriber base approximately 21,000 subscribers who had joined the company at various times and had remained in trial periods of over six months without charge or usage.
View original content:
SOURCE Partner Communications Company Ltd.