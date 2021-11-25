Pan American Games go OTT, powered by Streann Media

Panam Sports is the first organization in the Olympic Movement with an over-the-top (OTT) service

MIAMI, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Panam Sports and Streann Media are launching the Panam Sports Channel today, which is bringing fans throughout the Americas closer to sports than ever before.

The digital makeover not only includes a brand-new and user-friendly web experience highlighting Pan American Sport but also the historic launch of the first Panam Sports Channel mobile application now available to download for free on the Apple and Google Play Stores.

Panam Sports has become the first continental organization in the Olympic Movement with a dedicated over-the-top (OTT) service that benefits the 41 National Olympic Committees and thousands of athletes of the Americas.

Thanks to Streann's 150+ features, the Panam Sports app offers behind-the-scenes experiences, athlete interviews, and coaching seminars to watch on-demand. The online platform and mobile app also brings exciting live events such as the Tokyo Olympic Qualifiers, Pan American Championships, and the Cali 2021 Junior Pan American Games. Fans can enjoy high-stakes action from the biggest stages across the region, beginning with the Panam Swimming Qualifier to Tokyo 2020 and Cali 2021. This can't-miss event is shown exclusively on Panam Sports Channel to watch live and on-demand.

"As Panam Sports, we are taking a very important step in this fast-moving digital world. We have made a great investment because we believe it is essential to promote our sport, our athletes and to be able to reach more people throughout our continent. We know it is not an easy task, and that is why we need the support of the National Olympic Committees, the International Federations, and the Pan American Confederations to ensure that this great dream that becomes a reality today will have the success that the athletes deserve," said Panam Sports President, Neven Ilic.

"We are thrilled to bring new sport content experiences to the market. It is a great honor to partner with Panam Sports and bring stunning experiences to fans on all devices and platforms. We are thinking outside the box seat," said Streann Media Co-founder and CEO, Gio Punzo.

Thanks to the innovative solutions provided by Streann Media and Panam Sports' pledge to keep athletes at the heart of every decision, Pan American Sports now has a new digital home.

About Streann Media

Streann Media®️ is the world's most innovative and interactive content creation, distribution, engagement, and monetization streaming platform. With Streann, content providers can create live streaming content and build next-generation Netflix or Spotify business models, with more than 150 proprietary features. Established in Miami, Florida, the company has won several industry awards for its innovations and has been deployed in 141 countries. For more information, visit www.streann.com.

