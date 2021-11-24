SM Energy Announces The Appointment Of Anita M. Powers To The Company's Board Of Directors

DENVER, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SM Energy Company (NYSE: SM) today announces that Anita M. Powers has been appointed to serve as a director of the Company. Ms. Powers will serve as an independent director and as a member of the Audit Committee and the Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors.

Bill Sullivan, Chairman of the Board, comments, "Anita's background and experience will provide valuable expertise to the SM Energy Board. She brings more than 35 years of industry experience in the geosciences along with specific knowledge of the Permian Basin. We welcome Anita and look forward to her insight and counsel."

Ms. Powers retired from Occidental Petroleum Corporation in 2016, where she served as the Executive Vice President of Worldwide Exploration for Occidental Oil and Gas Corporation and Vice President of Occidental Petroleum Corporation, roles that she held since 2007. Ms. Powers previously served as a director of California Resources Corporation from 2017 to 2020 and has served as a member of EQT Corporation's board of directors since 2018.

