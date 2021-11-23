Walgreens Selects Missouri for $30 Million High-Tech, Micro-Fulfillment Center

LIBERTY, Mo., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Missouri continues to attract top companies searching for new locations for their business. Walgreens is the latest to announce plans to invest in the state. Walgreens, a neighborhood health destination serving 9 million customers each day, will open a new $30 million high-tech, micro-fulfillment center in the Kansas City region.

Walgreens is opening a new $30 million high-tech, micro-fulfillment center in Liberty, Missouri.

"When you combine our state's top talent in health care with our strategic location in the center of the United States, it makes Missouri a perfect fit for Walgreens," said Governor Mike Parson. "Missouri is home to several health care innovators, and we are excited that Walgreens selected our state for its new micro-fulfillment center. We are looking forward to watching Walgreens continue to grow in Missouri."

Walgreens' new 65,000-plus-square-foot facility will create 200 jobs in Liberty, Missouri. It is one of nine new facilities planned to operate across the U.S. by the end of 2022. According to Walgreens, "These fulfillment centers are dedicated to fulfilling retail prescription orders and play an important role in our effort to create the pharmacy of the future, one that further enables our store pharmacy teams to spend more of their time providing front-line patient care."

The new micro-fulfillment facility will be located in the Liberty Commerce Center. It is expected to increase the speed of product delivery to retail stores, lockers for pick-up, and to customer's homes.

"As the most centrally located supply chain hub with 15 million square feet of new industrial space expected to be delivered by the end of 2021, the Kansas City region is known for manufacturing, fulfillment and distribution," said Tim Cowden, President and CEO of the Kansas City Area Development Council. "We're excited to welcome Walgreens' new high-tech facility to the KC region as the company works to optimize its speed-to-consumer capabilities."

The Kansas City Area Development Council worked with the State of Missouri, Missouri Partnership, City of Liberty, Missouri, Liberty Economic Development Corporation, NorthPoint Development, Evergy, Spire, Metropolitan Community College and KC SmartPort to attract Walgreens to Missouri. The new facility will open in Fall 2022.

