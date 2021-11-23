TOUCHBeauty Launches Biggest-Ever Black Friday Sale for At-Home Professional Beauty and Skincare Devices

LONDON, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TOUCHBeauty, a company specializing in delivering professional beauty and skincare solutions with pro-level results at home, has kicked off the biggest Black Friday Sale in its history with up to 50% off its professional-level skincare solutions. Launched on November 22, the sale is the perfect time for consumers to purchase TOUCHBeauty's devices at a discounted price or shop at-home spa gifts for their loved ones ahead of Christmas.

TOUCHBeauty REVIVE & GLOW

With TOUCHBeauty's Black Friday deals, customers can now enjoy a natural facelift without leaving their doorstep or promote targeted fat loss — all for under $500. Products on sale include the company's award-winning ultrasonic skin scrubbers, anti-aging beauty tools with salon-quality technologies, devices with acne healing properties, and body toning and slimming systems.

"At TOUCHBeauty, we understand that in-salon treatments can be extremely expensive — not to mention a hassle to get to weekly appointments. With up to 50% off our at-home beauty devices, we're empowering more people to upgrade their skincare routine with effective results from the comfort of their own home," said Carnegie Chow, Founder and CEO of TOUCHBeauty.

During Black Friday, consumers can enjoy a 50% discount on the TOUCHBeauty TRIFECTA , a complete facial beauty kit that tones, contours and sculpts. Using three advanced microcurrent and light therapy attachments, TRIFECTA boosts skin health and collagen production for firmer skin, while enhancing facial contours and providing a youthful glow.

TOUCHBeauty is also offering $120 off the REVIVE body toning and slimming system. Since launching in September, TOUCHBeauty REVIVE has taken the industry by storm thanks to its revolutionary 3-in-1 solution that combines microcurrents, radio frequency technology and infrared light treatments. Designed to 'revive' the skin, the device helps users shape their silhouette, reduce the appearance of stretch marks, and maintain muscle tone. With Black Friday discounts, REVIVE will be priced at $479.99 — the lowest price since its launch.

For those seeking the ultimate skin glow, TOUCHBeauty has taken 30% off the multi-award-winning GLOW skin scrubber. TOUCHBeauty GLOW gently exfoliates the skin to deliver six times better pore cleansing than other methods and help users achieve healthier, smoother, more luminous skin. During the Black Friday sale, TOUCHBeauty GLOW is up for grabs for $199.99.

TOUCHBeauty's Black Friday Deals are available until the end of Cyber Monday. To shop, visit https://touchbeauty.com

