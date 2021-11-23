Opus IVS Diagnostic Tools Approved for Use in the Subaru Certified Collision Network

DETROIT, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Opus IVS™ has announced Subaru of America, Inc. has approved the DriveSafe™ and ScanSafe™ diagnostic tools for use within the Subaru Certified Collision Network. The DriveSafe and ScanSafe devices both utilize OEM Subaru SSM3 and SSM4 software and the OEM Denso DST-vehicle communication interface.

Opus IVS, an industry leader in vehicle communication hardware and remote diagnostic services, provides a dedicated support team to the collision sector, which includes scanning, ECU programming/coding, ADAS calibration and brand-specific technical support. The Opus IVS tool suite also is integrated with CCC One® Estimating software, providing a streamlined and consistent workflow solution.

"Opus IVS is excited to be selected as an approved partner with Subaru of America, Inc.," stated Brian Herron, President of OPUS IVS. "For over 20 years our rich heritage of engineering and software development with OEMs, combined with industry leading technical support, has allowed us to assist independent repair shops with the repair of modern, complex vehicles. The collision sector continues to be on the front lines of technical repairs and the usage of up-to-date OEM scanning software, service information and repair procedures is essential in ensuring a vehicle is returned safely to the motorist."

Opus IVS operates five offices in North America, employing over 400 full-time associates, all dedicated exclusively to the auto repair industry. As a vehicle communication hardware industry leader, Opus IVS has worked with most of the global OEMs to develop essential tools for their franchised dealers.

The Opus IVS tool suite utilizes a guided workflow designed specifically for the scanning needs of a collision shop, including required Pre & Post scanning with automated reporting. In-process remote repair help can be accessed with the push of a button, including new ECU programming/coding and diagnostic troubleshooting.

About Opus IVS

Opus IVS is the Intelligent Vehicle Support division of Opus Group, formed through the merging of industry-leading companies DrewTech, Autologic, Farsight, BlueLink and AutoEnginuity to develop innovative automotive solutions for more than 50,000 repair shops and dealerships worldwide, giving them the confidence to get the most complex vehicles back on the road safely and fast. Opus IVS develops industry-leading OEM endorsed diagnostic technology with over 60 patents pending related to remote flash programming, pre- and post-repair scanning, remote technical support, ADAS calibrations and vehicle network technology. The Opus IVS remote technical support connects the shop with 100+ brand-specific Master Technicians to help interpret trouble codes, review OEM service procedures and provide diagnostic assistance directly through the tool. Opus IVS is a division of Opus Group, which has over 2,600 employees, 34 offices globally and connects to 30M vehicles per year for OBD testing.

