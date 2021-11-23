InventHelp Inventor Develops Vapor Recovery System for Wet Cooling Towers (HUN-1025)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a system to help increase the percentage of process water that could be recovered from a cooling tower," said an inventor, from Houston, Texas, "so I invented the LAURA RECOVERY SYSTEM. My design could help to reduce the ecological impact."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The patented invention provides a vapor recovery system for wet or evaporative cooling towers. In doing so, it increases the percentage of water that could be recovered from a cooling tower. As a result, it reduces the amount of water drawn from a river, lake or related source and it can be adapted for use on a variety of wet cooling towers. The invention features an adaptable design that is easy to operate so it is ideal for the electric utility market. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-HUN-1025, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp