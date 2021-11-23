Global Industry Experts to Judge 2022 FICO Decisions Awards

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

2022 Judges (Left to Right): Sidhartha Dash, Paul Deall, Senthil Erulappan, Armando Junior(2nd Row): Sheila Leverone, Graham Rand, Sibulelo Ncamani, Dinesh Suresh

FICO announces panel of independent industry judges for 2022 awards.

Entries for the FICO ® Decisions Awards are due December 3, 2021

The nine award categories are AI, Machine Learning and Optimization, Cloud Deployment, Customer Onboarding and Management, Debt Management, Decision Management Innovation, ESG Champion (new category), Financial Inclusion, Fraud Management, and Regulatory Compliance.

Entry form and information are at are at www.fico.com/decisionsawards

FICO has announced its panel of independent judges for the 2022 FICO® Decisions Awards, which honor businesses achieving outstanding results using analytics and decision management technology to grow their business, manage risk and reduce costs.

The bench of eight global industry experts brings a variety of views and knowledge to the table along with significant business experience. They will evaluate nominations based upon measurable improvement in key metrics; demonstrated use of best practices; project scale, depth and breadth; and innovative uses of technology.

For more information and to enter a nomination, visit www.fico.com/decisionsawards

This year our judges, in alphabetical order, are:

Sidhartha Dash , research director at Chartis

Sid has more than 20 years of experience in the financial, energy, and commodities markets. He has held various roles in product development, risk management, software development and consulting for banks, hedge funds and software firms, including Standard Chartered Bank, TCG Group, HCL and Cognizant. Sid's analyst research is focused on the intersection between risk management and high-performance analytics. He has an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management.





Paul Deall , head of risk, mortgages at Westpac (previous winner)

An accomplished leader with 18 years' experience in credit risk, banking and analytics in the Australian market, Paul has a track record of using technology and data to develop and implement strategic change to drive tangible business outcomes. He has successfully used data to solve complex business problems across the credit life cycle including customer engagement, origination journeys, line management and optimisation of collections strategy.





Senthil Erulappan, director, product engineering for merchant, risk and collections at FIS

Senthil has more than 20 years of technology experience in payments, banking and financial services leading and delivering large-scale technology initiatives and building enterprise-scale products and platforms. Senthil has led the technology strategy, direction, and execution for the digital/cloud transformation of the merchant underwriting experience at FIS, which has helped to significantly streamline and accelerate merchant onboarding timelines.





Armando Junior , general manager, risk and compliance at Dock (previous winner)

Armando has over 15 years of experience in financial services with a specialization in credit products for large lenders. Armando has worked as a lead consultant on transformation projects across private, retail and wholesale banking. At Dock, he helped the payments and banking-as-a-service platform increase fraud detection by 25 percent. Armando has an MBA from Brazil's Fundação Getulio Vargas .





Sheila Leverone , chief marketing officer at eDriving (previous winner)

Sheila is a senior executive with over 30 years' experience in marketing, product innovation, product management, and general management of technology-based products and services. She has experience with consumer and business brands across fleet safety, education, media, telecommunications, and information services. Sheila has an MBA from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management and a BBA from the University of Notre Dame .





Sibulelo Ncamani, head of operational risk and governance at Absa Bank (previous winner)

Sibulelo is responsible for operational risk management, valuations strategy, management assurance and governance at Absa Bank. He is a seasoned executive with a career focused on strategic development and project management that spans over 20 years across several industries including mining, ICT and financial services. Sibulelo is a published author and is currently a PhD candidate at Wits Business School.





Graham Rand , operational researcher and editor of Impact

Graham is the editor of Impact , a magazine published by the Operational Research Society, which reports on successful applications of analytical work. Graham spent his career as an operational researcher, first at Cadbury-Schweppes and then for over 40 years teaching at the University of Lancaster, UK . He has undertaken many analytical projects, often with postgraduate students. He is a Companion of Operational Research and Fellow of the International Federation of Operational Research Societies.





Dinesh Suresh , head, digital builds for consumer secured lending at OCBC Bank (previous winner)

Dinesh is an executive with more than 15 years' experience across IT, manufacturing and banking who has used his engineering training and analytic skills to help solve complex design and process management problems. At OCBC he has led numerous award-winning projects such as instant approval car loans and the 60-minute mortgage which have accelerated the bank's digital transformation in originations and onboarding. Dinesh holds a Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering from the National University of Singapore .

Awards will be presented in nine categories: AI, Machine Learning and Optimization; Cloud Deployment; Customer Onboarding and Management; Debt Management; Decision Management Innovation; ESG Champion (new category); Financial Inclusion; Fraud Management; and Regulatory Compliance. Nominations are due December 3, 2021, and winners will be announced January 28, 2022.

Winners will receive recognition at FICO® World, which will be held in May 2022. Winning implementations will be featured in conference activities, and two representatives of each winning company will receive complimentary conference passes.

"Once again we have a wonderfully talented and diverse panel of judges for this year's awards," said Nikhil Behl, chief marketing officer at FICO. "Our eight judges come from every region of the world and have a wealth of experience earned across manufacturing, ICT, resources, transport, consulting, and of course financial services. These unique perspectives, mean we can expect a detailed and diverse analysis of the submissions. We thank the judges for their time and attention as well as the independence and objectivity they bring to selecting the most impressive projects for 2022."

Last year's winning firms represented multiple industries and countries worldwide, all with outstanding results: Boeing (AI, Machine Learning and Optimization); Avon Cosmetics and Care by Volvo (Cloud Deployment); OCBC (Customer Onboarding & Management); Absa and Cox Communications (Debt Management); eDriving (Decision Management Innovation); Grupo Monge (Financial Inclusion); Conductor Brazil (Fraud & Security); Alfa-Bank and Eurobank (Regulatory Compliance); and T-Mobile (FICO Industry Vanguard Award)

