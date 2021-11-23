50/50 Women on Boards™ Applauds its Global Conversation on Board Diversity™ Sponsors for Driving the Movement for Gender Balance and Diversity on Corporate Boards

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 50/50 Women on Boards™ (50/50WOB), the leading non-profit education and advocacy campaign driving the movement toward gender balance and diversity on corporate boards held The Global Conversation on Board Diversity™ on Nov. 3, 2021. The event featured prominent and influential voices, including Anne Chow, CEO of AT&T Business; Tricia Griffith, President and CEO of Progressive Corporation; and Whitney Wolf Herd, Founder, and CEO of Bumble to address Leading the Way to Diverse and Gender-Balanced Boards. Following The Global Conversation, a blitz of 30 City and State Conversations in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Greece, the U.K., and Spain took place during the first two weeks of November, attracting nearly 6,000 registrants, 140 VIP Panelists, and 300 Director Coaches.

To drive awareness and advance the movement towards gender parity on boards, nearly 250 sponsors partnered with 50/50 Women on Boards. Global Sponsors included BNY Mellon Wealth Management, Bank of America, Citizens, Ernst and Young, LLP, Equilar, Kaiser Permanente, Marsh McLennan, Mastercard, McKinsey & Company, and Twitter. Platinum Sponsors included 7-Eleven, Inc., AIG, Ally Financial, Ansys, American Express, AMN Healthcare, Benchmark, BlackRock, Blank Rome LLP, Capital Group, Cheniere Energy Inc., Epstein Becker & Green, P.C., Chevron Corporation, Citigroup, City of Hope, City National Bank, CO-OP Financial Services, CWT, Farient Advisors LLC, Fraser Communications, Howmet Aerospace, II-VI Incorporated, Jones Day, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Kimberly-Clark Foundation, Kirkland Ellis, KPMG, Krispy Kreme, Marathon Oil, McKesson Corporation, MFS Investment Management, Mr. Cooper Group, Norfolk Southern Corporation, Oncor, Qualcomm, Raymond James, Sempra, State Street Corporation, Sunbelt Rentals, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, ThreeBridge Solutions, Toyota, Turtle Beach, Unisys Corporation, and Varagon Capital Partners. To view all sponsors involved, click here.

"Our sponsors are critical in driving our campaign's vision for women holding 50% of all the corporate board seats and women of color holding at least 20% of all the corporate board seats," said Betsy Berkhemer-Credaire, CEO of 50/50 Women on Boards. "We thank these enlightened and engaged corporations that are helping to raise awareness and drive action for the business and human imperative of diverse and gender-balanced boards."

While 2021 was a historic year with women now holding 26.1% of the Russell 3000 corporate board seats (as of Sept. 30, 2021), deliberate actions by corporations and institutional investors will need to continue for years to come to achieve diverse and gender-balanced boards. 50/50 Women on Boards will continue to report its Gender Diversity Index™, key findings that highlight the percentage of women on boards, women selected for new boards seats, and the race and ethnicity of all directors who have self-reported this information.

To learn more about The Global Conversation on Board Diversity or support the campaign, visit: https://5050wob.com/global-conversation.

About 50/50 Women on Boards (50/50WOB)

50/50 Women on Boards™ (50/50WOB), a nonprofit 501(c)3, is a leading education and advocacy campaign driving the movement toward gender balance and diversity on corporate boards. The campaign publishes its 50/50 Women on Boards Gender Diversity Index™ directory and research reports to track the gender composition of corporate boards on the Russell 3000 by board size, state, sector, and rating. Public awareness campaigns and educational programs produced by 50/50WOB include The Global Conversation on Board Diversity™; Get on Board! workshops for board-ready women; and Path to the Boardroom™ workshops for mid-career women aspiring to serve on boards. For more information visit: www.5050wob.com.

