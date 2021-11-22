LawCall
Teamsters Local 174 On 'Unfair Labor Practice' Strike At Gary Merlino Construction

Group Of 34 Construction Drivers Withhold Labor Over GMC's Failure to Bargain in Good Faith
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 10:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago

SEATTLE, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At 5:30am on Friday, November 19, pickets went up at Gary Merlino Construction plants in Renton and Seattle as workers walked off the job in an Unfair Labor Practice (ULP) strike. The strike was called after GMC management refused to bargain in good faith with Teamsters Local 174.

International Brotherhood Of Teamsters. (PRNewsFoto/International Brotherhood of Teamsters)
International Brotherhood Of Teamsters. (PRNewsFoto/International Brotherhood of Teamsters)

The striking workers have set up picket lines outside several GMC facilities, and concrete mixer drivers for Stoneway Concrete, as well as customers and suppliers of Gary Merlino and Stoneway Concrete and their employees, have the right to refuse to cross the picket lines. The strike has impacted all construction and concrete operations for GMC/Stoneway, and will continue until GMC management returns to the bargaining table ready to negotiate in good faith to reach a deal.

Founded in 1909, Teamsters Local 174 represents 8,600 working men and women in Seattle and the surrounding areas. For more information, go to https://teamsters174.net/. "Like" us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TeamstersLocal174.

Contact:
Jamie Fleming, (425) 281-0166
JFleming@teamsters174.org 

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/teamsters-local-174-on-unfair-labor-practice-strike-at-gary-merlino-construction-301430076.html

SOURCE Teamsters Local 174

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.