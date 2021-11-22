Second Nature Brands Names Mack Phillips Chief Supply Chain Officer Mr. Phillips Joins from Mars Wrigley, as Second Nature Brands Accelerates the Growth of Its Family of Market-leading Brands, Kar's Nuts, Second Nature Snacks, and Sanders Chocolates

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Second Nature Brands, a leading snacks and treats company, today announced the appointment of Mack Phillips as the company's new Chief Supply Chain Officer. In this role, Mr. Phillips will be responsible for end-to-end supply chain, including oversight of plant-level procurement, production planning, manufacturing, and distribution.

Second Nature Brands Names Mack Phillips Chief Supply Chain Officer

Mr. Phillips brings to Second Nature Brands more than 30 years of supply chain expertise. He joins from Mars Wrigley, where, over the course of 20 years, he led locations of increasing size and scope, with responsibility for safety, quality, operations, and strategic master-planning. Most recently, he was site director at Mars' mega-factory in Cleveland, Tennessee, which produces M&M'S® & TWIX®. Mr. Phillips previously was site director at Mars' Snacks factory in Georgia, and the Ethel M® premium chocolate factory in Nevada.

"Mack is a proven leader who is known for creating highly engaged teams, developing people and delivering results, and we're excited to have him join Second Nature Brands as we accelerate the growth of our family of market-leading brands, Kar's Nuts®, Second Nature Snacks®, and Sanders Chocolates®," said Victor Mehren, CEO of Second Nature Brands. "As our new Chief Supply Chain Officer, he has a critical role in ensuring that production of our snacks and treats products keeps pace with our high growth agenda. This is especially important in today's increasingly complex supply chain environment."

"I am excited to be joining a fast-moving, innovation-focused company in Second Nature Brands, and thrilled to get to work with such a talented team on high-quality products for consumers' evolving snacking and treating needs," said Mr. Phillips.

Over the past few years, Second Nature Brands has been investing significantly in new product development, ingredient sourcing, innovative business processes and in increasing its capacity to reimagine premium snacks and treats in the growing Better-for-You and Permissible Indulgence spaces. Among a range of initiatives, Second Nature Brands in June opened its Innovation Center at its Sanders Factory in Clinton Township, Michigan. This year, the company has brought to market more than 25 new better-for-you products across of all its brands in partnership with retailers and through the brands' direct-to-consumer eCommerce channels.

About Second Nature Brands

Second Nature Brands is a leading creator of snacks and treats that make lives better, naturally. By investing in new product development, thoughtful ingredient sourcing, and innovative business processes, Second Nature Brands is reimagining premium, and better-for-you snacks and treats. Under its growing family of brands, Kar's Nuts®, Second Nature Snacks®, and Sanders Chocolates®, Second Nature Brands has an extensive distribution network across the United States and a growing direct-to-consumer eCommerce presence. Currently, Kar's Nuts® and Second Nature Snacks® are two of the best-selling trail mix brands in the nation, including the #1 selling Kar's Sweet 'n Salty Mix. Sanders Chocolates is one of the largest kettle-cooked, small-batch crafters of sea salt caramel treats in the U.S. Find out more at Second Nature Brands (www.secondnaturebrandsus.com), Kar's Nuts (www.karsnuts.com), Second Nature Snacks (www.secondnaturesnacks.com), and Sanders Chocolates (www.sanderscandy.com).

Contact: Brandi Willard: press@secondnaturebrands.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Second Nature Brands