NeuFit® Hosts Physical Therapy Bootcamp for Multiple Sclerosis Patients

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NeuFit ® , a provider of advanced neuromuscular treatment for patients and athletes, recently hosted a three-day program for six patients diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis (MS).

These patients traveled to NeuFit headquarters, in Austin, Texas, to participate in the bootcamp. During the weekend-long program, the patients were assigned to a physical therapist who worked closely with them to help regain lost function, increase their strength and improve their overall quality of life. Some of the work they did included a range of functional activities designed to restore proper function as well as balance and strength training. The treatment extensively used the Neubie® patented electrical stimulation device that NeuFit developed. The physical therapists reported that each patient made measurable progress over the three day program.

Not only were the MS patients able to make strides in their recovery, they were also able to meet new people who are going through similar MS journeys and learn from one another. One of the patients was quoted as saying, "I have made so much progress in three days, I can only imagine how much better I am going to be doing if I stick to this protocol. So, in short, Neubie = New Life. Thank you!". Another patient also said, "I have tried many different things to address my MS and this is the best hope for my recovery and revival of my abilities that I have ever had."

NeuFit uses a neuro-electrical stimulation device called the Neubie. The device is part of an overall methodology called the NeuFit Method for helping patients to recover from accidents, injury, surgery and neurological conditions. It is also used by professional and amateur athletes seeking top performance. It was developed by Garrett Salpeter, a neuroscientist and engineer and his team at NeuFit. Salpeter recently published a book on his research and the use of the Neubie device, The NeuFit Method, Unleash the Power of the Nervous System for Faster Healing and Optimal Performance .

NeuFit's next MS Bootcamp will be held on February 18th-20th 2022. Patients with MS can sign up by emailing support@neu.fit.

About NeuFit

Based in Austin, Texas, NeuFit is a healthcare company focused on the nexus of neurology and fitness. It is dedicated to treating athletes and patients in the realization of effective rehabilitation, sustainable fitness, and improved overall health. The company has worked with thousands of patients recovering from neurological impairments, chronic pain, and sports injuries, including professional athletes, sports teams, and universities. The company operates its own clinic at its international headquarters in Austin where it uses the Neufit Method to upgrade rehab and fitness for a wide range of patients and clients. For more details regarding NeuFit and the Neubie device, please visit www.neu.fit . Neubie® and NeuFit® are registered trademarks of NeuFit.

