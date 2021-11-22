Allbound Named on Fall 2021 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For List by National Association for Business Resources

Allbound Named on Fall 2021 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For List by National Association for Business Resources

ATLANTA, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allbound, a world leader in partner relationship management (PRM), is pleased to announce its inclusion on the National Association for Business Resources' fall 2021 list of the Best and Brightest Companies To Work For in the Nation.

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® competition identifies and honors organizations committed to excellence in employee enrichment and operations, leading to increased productivity and financial performance. This competition scores potential winners based on regional company performance data and a set standard across the nation.

"This is the most talented and committed team I have ever worked with," said Daniel Graff-Radford, Allbound CEO. "To have their vote of confidence in each other is no surprise, but still a wonderful testimony to our ability to build a great culture together."

This year's winners will be honored during the virtual Illuminate Business Summit week in January 2022. During the summit, the Elite awards will go to the highest winning companies because of their ability to demonstrate exceptional, innovative human resource practices and high standards for all businesses.

"The Best and Brightest is a powerful community of elite leaders who share ideas and practices and have proven they are employers of choice. Best and Brightest winning companies have also been a voice for important actions in creating a sustainable culture that works, ensuring the wellbeing of their employees come first," said Jennifer Kluge, President and CEO, Best and Brightest Programs.

Allbound's inclusion on the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For list is possible due to its commitment to encouraging a positive work culture by honoring employees for their integrity, innovation, and perseverance, Allbound's core values. You can learn about these values and the company as a whole here .

About Allbound, Inc.

Allbound's next-generation partner portal platform simplifies and accelerates a business's ability to onboard, train, measure, and grow indirect sales partners. This innovative software encourages collaboration among channel vendors and their partners to improve the performance of their indirect sales channels by automating the delivery of marketing content, sales tools, and training at each stage of the pipeline. For more information, visit www.allbound.com .

